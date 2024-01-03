Comedian Katt Williams Accuses Cedric the Entertainer of Joke Theft

In a surprising turn of events, stand-up comedian Katt Williams has publicly accused fellow comedian Cedric the Entertainer of joke theft. According to Williams, a joke he performed twice on BET’s ComicView was appropriated by Cedric, who used it as his closing act in popular comedy special, ‘The Original Kings Of Comedy.’ The alleged incident dates back to 1998 when, after a show, Cedric praised Williams for the joke, only to allegedly perform it verbatim two years later, with a minor detail changed.

Accusations Aired on Podcast

The accusations came to light during an episode of Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, where Williams expressed frustration over Cedric’s public denial of the theft. The comedian also criticized Cedric’s comedy specials and suggested that Cedric, along with Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley, conspire to ostracize him and others from the comedy industry.

Cedric’s Response

In response to Williams’ allegations, Cedric defended his career and contributions to the comedy industry. He dismissed Williams’ ‘tough talk’ as ‘corny’ and questioned why Williams did not confront him sooner about the alleged joke theft if he was truly upset. Cedric had previously addressed these accusations on the same podcast, labeling them as ‘ridiculous.’

The Ongoing Feud

This incident adds a new layer to the ongoing feud between Williams and Cedric. While Cedric maintains that he responded to Williams’ allegations and that he considers the matter closed, Williams continues to express dissatisfaction over the handling of the situation. Both comedians have been exchanging barbs and accusations, marking a discord in the comedy industry.