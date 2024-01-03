en English
Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Katt Williams Accuses Cedric the Entertainer of Joke Theft

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, stand-up comedian Katt Williams has publicly accused fellow comedian Cedric the Entertainer of joke theft. According to Williams, a joke he performed twice on BET’s ComicView was appropriated by Cedric, who used it as his closing act in popular comedy special, ‘The Original Kings Of Comedy.’ The alleged incident dates back to 1998 when, after a show, Cedric praised Williams for the joke, only to allegedly perform it verbatim two years later, with a minor detail changed.

Accusations Aired on Podcast

The accusations came to light during an episode of Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, where Williams expressed frustration over Cedric’s public denial of the theft. The comedian also criticized Cedric’s comedy specials and suggested that Cedric, along with Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley, conspire to ostracize him and others from the comedy industry.

Cedric’s Response

In response to Williams’ allegations, Cedric defended his career and contributions to the comedy industry. He dismissed Williams’ ‘tough talk’ as ‘corny’ and questioned why Williams did not confront him sooner about the alleged joke theft if he was truly upset. Cedric had previously addressed these accusations on the same podcast, labeling them as ‘ridiculous.’

The Ongoing Feud

This incident adds a new layer to the ongoing feud between Williams and Cedric. While Cedric maintains that he responded to Williams’ allegations and that he considers the matter closed, Williams continues to express dissatisfaction over the handling of the situation. Both comedians have been exchanging barbs and accusations, marking a discord in the comedy industry.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

