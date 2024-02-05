Comedian Aries Spears to Perform at Albany Funny Bone

Renowned comedian and actor, Aries Spears, is poised to bring laughter to Albany as he prepares to take the stage at the Albany Funny Bone. Known for his unique brand of stand-up comedy and memorable participation in the comedy series 'Mad TV', Spears has a special connection with Albany, having graced the city with his performances in the past.

Aries Spears Returns to Albany

Spears will be performing multiple shows on the nights of February 23 and 24, marking his much-anticipated return to Albany. His previous appearance in the city was in 2019 when he took part in an interview on News10, which further cemented his bond with Albany's comedy lovers.

Line-up for the Laughter

On February 23, a Friday, Spears will light up the stage with his performance at 7:30 p.m. On the following day, Saturday, comedy enthusiasts will be treated to two shows, scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. respectively. The audiences can expect to witness his signature humor and engaging storytelling, the combination of which has made him a household name in the world of comedy.

Booking a Seat for the Show

The venue for these performances, Funny Bone, is conveniently located on the second floor of Crossgates Mall. For those eager to secure seats for the Aries Spears shows, tickets can be purchased online through the venue's website. As the anticipation builds, Albany awaits the return of this comedic powerhouse to its stage.