Columbus Prepares for a Roaring Good Time with Dinosaur-Themed Events

Dinosaur devotees in Columbus are set for a thrilling journey back to the Mesozoic era, as the city prepares to host two distinct dinosaur-themed extravaganzas. The first, the Dinosaur Adventure, and the second, Jurassic Quest, promise to offer an immersive and interactive experience unlike any other.

Dinosaur Adventure: A Prehistoric Playground

The Dinosaur Adventure, stationed at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, is more than just an exhibit. It’s a colossal playground that merges education with entertainment. From riding on both stationary and walking animatronic dinosaurs to digging for fossils, the event covers a broad spectrum of activities. Additional attractions include Jurassic scooters, bounce houses, and live shows, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The exhibit runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $35 for children, with certain activities necessitating an extra cost.

Jurassic Quest: A Realistic Rendezvous with Dinosaurs

The Ohio Expo Center will be hosting the Jurassic Quest later in the month. This event, touted as the most authentic dinosaur experience in North America, boasts of a lifelike encounter with the prehistoric creatures. It includes interactive activities, real fossils, live shows, and even a scavenger hunt-style activity known as ‘The Quest’. Rideable dinosaurs add to the appeal, making it a must-visit for dino buffs of all ages. Ticket prices for Jurassic Quest vary, with unlimited admission for children at $36 and general admission ranging from $19 to $22.

Preparing for the Prehistoric Adventure

Both the Dinosaur Adventure and Jurassic Quest encourage advance online ticket purchases to secure entry. The events are not only designed to entertain but also to educate and inspire, providing a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the creatures that ruled the earth millions of years ago. The events are expected to attract a large number of attendees, making it essential to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.