Colorado Communities Gear Up for a Week Full of Engaging Events

Longmont, Erie, Firestone, and Berthoud in Colorado are abuzz with a range of community events set to engage and entertain residents in the following week. Activities ranging from LEGO building sessions to storytelling events, art classes, crochet lessons, book discussions, and live performances are lined up to offer something for everyone.

Engaging the Young Minds

On Wednesday, the Longmont Library is all set to host a LEGO building session, a creative outlet for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The same day, the Erie Community Library is hosting a storytelling event featuring the 1928 Newbery Honor book ‘Millions of Cats’ by Wanda Gág. The event will be followed by a cat mask-making activity and a parade, offering children an immersive experience.

Artistic Expressions and Learning

The Carbon Valley Regional Library in Firestone is inviting sixth to twelfth graders to its Sketch Club for art challenges and learning new techniques. Concurrently, the Crochet Guild Meeting at the Firehouse Art Center in Longmont will offer crochet lessons and opportunities for community engagement.

Diverse Activities for All

On Thursday, the Longmont Library will host discussions on ‘Highest Duty’ by Chesley Sullenberger, a Tween Club with various activities, and a Vinyl Night at Left Hand Brewing. Over at the Berthoud Public Library, an art session focused on bird painting is scheduled. The same day, Bootstrap Brewing Company will feature performances by local musicians, adding a musical charm to the day’s offerings.

The week continues with the Modern Romantics Book Club in Firestone, while on Friday, Sandstone Ranch Visitors & Learning Center offers Winter Nature Fridays. A crafting afternoon for teens is on the cards at the Longmont Library, and Bootstrap Brewing is ready to host a live music performance by Magnum Mike, wrapping up the week on a high note.