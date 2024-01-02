Colombian President Calls for Concert to Protest Israeli ‘Genocide’

In an unprecedented move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has summoned artists to stage a significant concert in Bogota, Colombia’s capital, protesting against what he labels as the Israeli ‘genocide’ against Palestinians. This appeal resonates deeply with the sentiments expressed by Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez Joglar, popularly known as ‘Residente’, who had previously voiced his criticism against Israel’s actions in Palestine leading to the postponement of his new album’s release.

Music as a Tool for Protest

Petro has suggested that this concert could be held in either the Plaza de Bolivar or Simon Bolivar Park in Bogota. His vision is to disseminate this protest message across other Colombian cities like Medellin, Cali, and Barranquilla. Petro believes in the power of art and music as a unifying force, a universal ‘cry of humanity against infamy’. The concert aims to rally people together to demand an end to the killing.

Residente’s Public Stance

Residente’s public denunciation of the violence in Gaza has acted as a catalyst for Petro’s proposal. Their shared concern over the civilian impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict reinforces the need for this concert. The rapper’s decision to delay his album’s release in light of the conflict has been a significant statement against the ongoing violence.

Global Impact of the Conflict

The 2023 Israel-Hamas war has ignited protests, demonstrations, and vigils worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. This conflict has resulted in a clampdown on freedom of speech in Israel, with arrests over social media posts and threats against anti-war protesters. Support for Gaza has been expressed through protests in various countries, with some groups lending their support to the war. The ongoing war has also disrupted Palestine’s preparations for the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, further underscoring the extensive impact of the conflict.