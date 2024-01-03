en English
Arts & Entertainment

Colman Domingo Tipped to Replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Colman Domingo Tipped to Replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU

In a potentially defining moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), actor Colman Domingo may step into the role of Kang the Conqueror, replacing Jonathan Majors. This development follows Majors’ abrupt exit from the franchise due to his recent legal troubles, which led to a guilty verdict of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.

A New Kang on the Horizon

The conjecture of Domingo’s association with the Kang character was shared by renowned movie insider, Daniel Richtman. Domingo, celebrated for his Emmy-winning performance in HBO’s Euphoria and his role in Fear The Walking Dead, has lately been in the limelight for his critically acclaimed portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s Rustin.

Impact on the MCU

The potential recasting of Kang could bring a significant shift in the narrative of the MCU’s upcoming phase. Majors was set to be a pivotal figure in the imminent Avengers storyline, particularly in the fifth Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While no official confirmation has been made, the choice of Domingo could lead to an older version of Kang or even the introduction of The Beyonder, as per fan theories.

Marvel’s Next Move

As Marvel Studios grapples with the fallout of Majors’ departure, the casting of Domingo remains speculative. The studio is yet to finalize its decision on the next Kang. The situation has also driven rumors of a possible delay in the production of the next Avengers film, currently scheduled for a May 1st, 2026 release. The studio is still in the process of selecting a director to succeed Destin Daniel Cretton for the upcoming film.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

