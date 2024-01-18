Colman Domingo: The New Fashion Icon of the Awards Season

Colman Domingo, the acclaimed actor celebrated for his riveting portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the film ‘Rustin’, has emerged as a new fashion icon during this awards season. Domingo, in collaboration with his stylists Wayman and Micah, has been captivating audiences with his sartorial prowess both on the red carpet and beyond. Unlike his contemporaries who may not prioritize fashion at less high-profile events, Domingo unfailingly presents himself with an indubitable sense of style.

Standout Moments on the Red Carpet

A standout moment of Domingo’s fashion journey was witnessed at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where he appeared in a mustard yellow suit paired with a gold textured coat from Valentino Haute Couture. This remarkable ensemble is a testament to his knack for infusing traditional red carpet attire with his personal flair.

Unique Accessorizing: A Signature Style

Beyond his clothing, Domingo distinguishes his style by accessorizing in unconventional ways. His adornments often include brooches, necklaces, rings, and bracelets, each piece lending a distinctive edge to his outfits. One of his notable accessories is a pinky ring, a cherished possession that once belonged to Bayard Rustin himself, adding a historical depth to Domingo’s fashion narrative.

Domingo’s Fashion Influence

Domingo’s fashion choices have not only been a topic of admiration among Vogue staff but have also created a splash on social media platforms. His fans have expressed their appreciation for his unique style, acknowledging that Domingo has set a high benchmark for red carpet fashion. As he continues to make waves in the fashion world, he is not only recognized for his stellar acting but also for redefining the fashion norms.