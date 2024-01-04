Colin Jost’s Playful Endorsement of Wife Scarlett Johansson’s Skincare Brand

Comedian Colin Jost, known for his co-anchoring role on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, recently took to Instagram to endorse his wife Scarlett Johansson’s skincare line, The Outset. In a playful and entertaining video, Jost shared his skincare routine using the brand’s Daily Essentials Regimen + Eye Cream products. The clip, filmed in a women’s restroom, was packed with humor as Jost joked about the harsh lighting of the location.

Engaging Endorsement

Dressed in a hoodie emblazoned with the company’s logo, Jost demonstrated how he uses the skincare products, making an interesting representation of the brand. The video, featured on The Outset’s Instagram page, which enjoys a following of approximately 300,000, was captioned as an inspiration for starting a new skincare routine. The company also pointed out Jost’s favorite offerings from their range.

A Family Affair

Johansson, despite not having a personal Instagram account, regularly graces her brand’s page. A recent post showed her using the Purifying Blue Clay Mask, one of The Outset’s offerings. The Avengers actress and her comedian husband, who first crossed paths in 2006 and reconnected in 2017, tied the knot in 2020. The couple shares a son, Cosmo, while Johansson also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

More than Just a Celebrity Endorsement

The video is not the first time Jost has supported his wife’s brand. He previously appeared in an October video where Johansson gave him an at-home facial using The Outset’s Spa in a Box collection. The couple’s favorite product is The Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum. The playful banter between the couple and the light-hearted approach to skincare makes this more than just a celebrity endorsement – it’s a testament to the brand’s efficacy and appeal.