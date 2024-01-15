Coleen Nolan Defies Expectations with her First Solo Tour ‘Naked’

Coleen Nolan, a member of the illustrious 1980s pop group The Nolans, is set to embark on her first solo tour, a decision heavily influenced by her sister Linda’s ongoing battle with cancer. Linda’s illness, which has tragically metastasised to her brain, combined with the loss of another sister, Bernie, to breast cancer in 2013, has served as a catalyst for Coleen’s new venture. Driven by the fear of future regret and the need to seize opportunities while she can, Coleen is stepping out of her comfort zone and into the limelight.

Embracing the Fear, Leveraging the Support

Despite the terror that comes with the prospect of performing solo, Coleen is resolved to ‘give it a go’. She finds encouragement in the belief that it’s never too late to try new things, to challenge oneself, and to step into uncharted territories. Providing a sense of comfort and companionship on stage is her son Shane, whom she had with her first husband Shane Ritchie. Shane will act as her support act, bolstering her confidence and sharing in the experience.

‘Naked’ Tour: Defying Expectations

Referred to by Coleen as a chance to defy expectations and dismiss any naysayers, the ‘Naked’ tour will take place across various UK venues in February and March. The tour, a bold step into the unknown, is a testament to Coleen’s resilience and determination. She is not just baring her vocal talents, but also her spirit and strength, challenging herself while inspiring others to do the same.

Informative Note

For those interested in attending, more information and tickets are available at coleentour.com. The ‘Naked’ tour will kick off on 9th February at The Grand Theatre Blackpool and will continue throughout February and March, with a performance at The Fire Station in Sunderland on 21st March 2024. One of the notable performances will be held at The Forum theatre in Barrow-in-Furness on Wednesday 6th March 2024 at 07:30 pm.