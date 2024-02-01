Cole Hauser's Journey: From 'Yellowstone' Ranch Life to Founding Free Rein Coffee

Cole Hauser, the actor revered for his portrayal of Rip Wheeler in the acclaimed series 'Yellowstone,' harbors a deep connection with ranch life, a bond forged in the crucibles of his childhood in Santa Barbara and Oregon. His journey on the range, far from being a comfortable ride, has been marked by challenges and trials, including a grueling cowboy boot camp that served as a precursor to his role in 'Yellowstone.'

Embodying the Ethos of 'Yellowstone'

The ethos of the 'Yellowstone' cast and crew is one of hard work and dedication, a spirit that Hauser has seamlessly incorporated into his own existence. Juggling a demanding filming schedule with familial obligations, Hauser is the embodiment of the show's rugged, resilient spirit.

From Ranch Life to Entrepreneurship: The Birth of Free Rein

Hauser's immersion in his role and lifestyle has not been confined to the screen. Together with a group of friends, Hauser established Free Rein, a coffee brand that draws inspiration from the simplicity and determination of frontier life. Echoing the 'Get Up and Get After It' mantra, Free Rein was launched in 2023.

The brand offers a variety of roasts, each bearing a name that encapsulates the essence of ranch life. But Free Rein is more than just a coffee brand. At its core, it is a beacon of community spirit, regularly surprising service institutions like VAs and fire stations with impromptu coffee drop-offs.

A Rewarding Gesture: Echoing the Spirit of Giving Back

Hauser's philosophy - rising early, working hard, and being productive before the first rays of the sun grace the earth - is mirrored in the brand's promotional strategy. Customers who make a significant purchase by spending $50 or more are rewarded with a complimentary bag of coffee. But there's a twist: the free bag is intended to be donated to community workers, echoing Hauser's commitment to giving back and fostering a sense of community.