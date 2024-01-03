Cole Escola’s ‘Oh, Mary!’ Set to Illuminate the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Stepping onto the stage with a fresh, comedic perspective on the life of the 19th-century First Lady, Mary Todd Lincoln, Oh, Mary! is set to charm audiences at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Created and spearheaded by actor and comedian Cole Escola, the play explores the complex and tumultuous weeks leading up to President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Dark Comedy Meets Historical Drama

Oh, Mary! is a darkly humorous take on a pivotal time in history, showcasing the manifold struggles and suppressed desires of Mary Lincoln. This new play delves into themes of unrequited love, alcoholism, and the stifling confines of societal expectations, all woven into the fabric of a narrative that is as much about the individual as it is about the era.

A Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Joining Escola on stage are Conrad Ricamora as Abraham Lincoln, James Scully as Mary’s teacher, and Bianca Leigh as her chaperone, among others. The ensemble cast brings together a wealth of talent, ensuring that each character is imbued with depth and humanity. The production’s creative team boasts notable designers and supervisors for scenic, lighting, costume, wigs, props, sound, and music, promising a comprehensive and immersive theatrical experience.

Escola’s Unique Take on History

Escola, a Writers Guild of America Award winner and recognised by The New York Times as the Best Sketch Comic of 2020, has crafted a unique and compelling narrative. Described by Escola as a “very stupid play,” Oh, Mary! is a testament to Escola’s ability to blend rigorous historical research with a sharp, contemporary comedic lens. The play runs from January 26 to March 24, creating a window into a world that is at once familiar and refreshingly new.