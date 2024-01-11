Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ Joins the Prestigious ‘Billion Views Club’ on YouTube

Marking another significant milestone in its illustrious journey, Coldplay’s iconic song ‘Yellow’ has joined the exclusive ‘Billion Views Club’ on YouTube. It stands as the band’s fifth music video to achieve this feat, a testament to the band’s enduring popularity and the timeless appeal of their music.

Coldplay’s Ascension to Fame

‘Yellow,’ which played a pivotal role in propelling Coldplay to global fame in 2000, continues to resonate with fans. The song’s minimalistic yet compelling music video served as the lead single for their Grammy-winning debut album ‘Parachutes’. From being the opening performance at the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show to being played across homes worldwide, ‘Yellow’ has carved a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

Monumental Success Over the Years

Fronted by lead vocalist Chris Martin, Coldplay has achieved monumental success over the years. The band, known for chart-topping success and top rock touring artist honors, has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. This places them among the best-selling music acts in history. Their recent tour, supporting their 2021 album ‘Music of the Spheres’, was the biggest rock tour of 2023. It amassed a whopping $664.5 million, selling 6.7 million tickets.

Timeless Appeal of Coldplay’s Music

Apart from ‘Yellow’, Coldplay’s other hits to have crossed the billion-view mark on YouTube include ‘Paradise,’ ‘Adventure of a Lifetime,’ ‘The Scientist,’ and ‘Hymn for the Weekend.’ ‘Yellow,’ inspired by the stars one night after a recording session, holds a special place in the band’s repertoire and in the hearts of their fans. Coldplay’s achievement mirrors that of other iconic acts, with music videos like Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’ and Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ also part of the Billion Views Club.

The accomplishment of ‘Yellow’ and the band’s sustained popularity underscore the power of music to transcend time and culture. Coldplay’s journey, marked by this recent achievement, continues to inspire and captivate audiences across the globe.