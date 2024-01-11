Cold Copy: A Thrilling Tale of Journalism’s Ethical Dilemmas

Journalism’s ethical dilemmas and complexities take center stage in Roxine Helberg’s feature directorial debut, Cold Copy. The thriller, starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Bel Powley, offers a profound critique of our media system’s problematic aspects. Slated for release in theaters and on demand on January 26, the movie explores the potentially dangerous lengths journalists may go to craft a gripping story.

Narrative Manipulation and the Cost of Ambition

The film’s narrative revolves around seasoned news reporter Diane Heger, played by Ross, and struggling journalism student Mia Scott, portrayed by Powley. As Mia becomes desperate to make her mark and earn Diane’s approval, she contemplates fabricating stories. This desperate act underscores the film’s exploration of truth manipulation and the personal cost of such actions. The story also delves into the backstory of a ‘precocious teen’ named Igor Nowak, played by Jacob Tremblay, adding another layer to the narrative.

Media Corruption and Power Play

Cold Copy goes beyond the portrayal of journalistic ambition, casting a harsh light on the power dynamics within the media industry. Diane Heger, embodying the media system’s flaws, possibly manipulates Mia while teaching her how to navigate the industry. The film intriguingly explores how narratives can influence and alter truth, a central motif throughout the movie. The film’s comparison to the 2014 thriller Nightcrawler underscores its examination of media corruption and power.

Premiere and Reception

The thriller premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, where Ross spoke about the power narratives wield in shaping public perception. Cold Copy has already sparked conversation about its incisive critique of media corruption, promising to resonate deeply with audiences upon its general release. With a cast that includes Nesta Cooper, James Tupper, and Ekaterina Baker, the film is an anticipated addition to the canon of movies exploring journalism’s ethical complexities.