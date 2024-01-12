Colbert Skewers DeSantis’s ‘Transing’ Kids Comment Amid Disney-LGBTQ Feud

Stephen Colbert, a prominent late-night television host, has taken aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his recent comments concerning the LGBTQ community and Disney. DeSantis, who is on the campaign trail for the Republican presidential nomination, launched an attack on Disney, accusing the company of ‘transing’ kids. This phraseology was met with derision from Colbert, who ingeniously parodied it by coining similarly ridiculous terms such as ‘nonbinarying uncles’ and ‘bisexualating baristas.’ To drive his point home, Colbert humorously pledged to stop grandfathers from being ‘lesbianed.’

Colbert’s Monologue: A Critical Commentary

These satirical comments surfaced during Colbert’s Thursday night monologue, a platform he frequently uses to examine and critique current events. By exaggerating DeSantis’s statement, Colbert hoped to underscore its inherent absurdity, highlighting how language can be manipulated to create misleading narratives.

DeSantis, Disney, and the LGBTQ Controversy

Governor DeSantis has been vocal in his criticism of Disney for their perceived promotion of transgender messaging to children. This has escalated into a full-blown political tussle between Disney and Florida, revolving around LGBTQ activism. DeSantis has taken a hard line against the entertainment giant, even going as far as revoking Disney World’s self-governing status, leading to a complex web of ongoing lawsuits between the two parties.

