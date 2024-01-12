en English
Arts & Entertainment

Colbert Skewers DeSantis’s ‘Transing’ Kids Comment Amid Disney-LGBTQ Feud

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Colbert Skewers DeSantis’s ‘Transing’ Kids Comment Amid Disney-LGBTQ Feud

Stephen Colbert, a prominent late-night television host, has taken aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his recent comments concerning the LGBTQ community and Disney. DeSantis, who is on the campaign trail for the Republican presidential nomination, launched an attack on Disney, accusing the company of ‘transing’ kids. This phraseology was met with derision from Colbert, who ingeniously parodied it by coining similarly ridiculous terms such as ‘nonbinarying uncles’ and ‘bisexualating baristas.’ To drive his point home, Colbert humorously pledged to stop grandfathers from being ‘lesbianed.’

Colbert’s Monologue: A Critical Commentary

These satirical comments surfaced during Colbert’s Thursday night monologue, a platform he frequently uses to examine and critique current events. By exaggerating DeSantis’s statement, Colbert hoped to underscore its inherent absurdity, highlighting how language can be manipulated to create misleading narratives.

DeSantis, Disney, and the LGBTQ Controversy

Governor DeSantis has been vocal in his criticism of Disney for their perceived promotion of transgender messaging to children. This has escalated into a full-blown political tussle between Disney and Florida, revolving around LGBTQ activism. DeSantis has taken a hard line against the entertainment giant, even going as far as revoking Disney World’s self-governing status, leading to a complex web of ongoing lawsuits between the two parties.

Supporting Quality Journalism

As the 2024 presidential race intensifies and the political climate becomes more contentious, quality journalism is more critical than ever. HuffPost, committed to delivering free, high-quality news to all, calls for contributions from readers to maintain its journalistic offerings. The importance of a well-informed citizenry for a vibrant democracy cannot be overstated, and every contribution helps ensure that this remains a reality.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

