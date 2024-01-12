en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cocteau Twins Re-release Final Album ‘Milk & Kisses’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Cocteau Twins Re-release Final Album ‘Milk & Kisses’

The ethereal soundscapes of the Cocteau Twins, a triad that imprinted a unique signature on the music industry, are returning to the limelight. The band has announced the re-release of their last studio album, ‘Milk & Kisses’. First released in March 1996, this final opus reverberates with the hauntingly beautiful tracks ‘Tishbite’, ‘Violane’, and ‘Eperdu’.

Revisiting ‘Milk & Kisses’

The re-issued album, now in pre-order stage, is a meticulous endeavor by Proper Records, in collaboration with Universal Music Recordings. Crafted with a keen ear for preserving the delicate nuances of the original, the album is being reprinted on audiophile 140gm vinyl, mirroring the quality of the original UK first pressings. The Cocteau Twins’ final gift to the music world, the album serves as a time capsule, echoing the band’s characteristic ethereal sound and Fraser’s operatic vocals.

The Legacy of the Cocteau Twins

Since their formation in 1979 in Scotland, the Cocteau Twins—comprising Robin Guthrie, Will Heggie, and later joined by Elizabeth Fraser—have left an indelible mark on the music industry. Their influence resonates across genres and generations of artists, with their music continuing to inspire and intrigue even after the band’s disbandment in 1997.

A Celestial Tribute

Adding to the band’s unique legacy, vocalist Elizabeth Fraser was bestowed an unusual honor last September—having an asteroid named after her by the International Astronomical Union. A harmless celestial body, ‘Elizabethfraser’ can be viewed on NASA’s website, serving as a permanent testament to Fraser’s stellar contributions to music.

Post the Cocteau Twins era, Fraser, along with her partner Damon Reece, embarked on a new musical journey, forming the project Sun’s Signature. Their debut EP was released in 2022, offering a fresh glimpse into Fraser’s musical evolution and expanding the Cocteau Twins’ legacy.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

