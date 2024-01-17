Coachella Spotlights South Asian Artistry with 'ASCENDING' Documentary

Goldenvoice, the famed organizer behind the Coachella music festival, has taken a notable stride towards recognizing and promoting global diversity in music. The organization has released a short documentary titled 'ASCENDING', spotlighting the performances of six artists of South Asian descent at Coachella 2023. The featured artists, namely, Ali Sethi, Charli XCX, Diljit Dosanjh, Jai Paul, Jai Wolf, and Joy Crookes, each bring a unique strand of South Asian artistry to the world stage.

Advertisment

Behind the Lens of 'ASCENDING'

The documentary, which premiered on Coachella's YouTube channel, was helmed by South Asian female filmmakers Zoe Malhotra and Meghna Chakraborty. This significant move not only amplifies South Asian voices on the stage but also behind the scenes, creating a more inclusive representation of South Asian talent in global media. The release of 'ASCENDING' marks a groundbreaking moment in the music industry, underscoring the increasing incorporation of global diversity at the Coachella festival.

A Glimpse into South Asian Artistry

Advertisment

'ASCENDING' offers viewers an intimate and in-depth look at the range of artistic expressions emerging from South Asia. It includes exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and onstage footage, capturing the essence of each artist's performance. This innovative project is part of Coachella's initiative to provide year-round content on YouTube, keeping festival lovers connected and updated throughout the year.

Public Screening and Reception

A public screening of 'ASCENDING' was held at The Culver Theater in Los Angeles, attracting several notable attendees from the entertainment industry. The filmmakers, Malhotra and Chakraborty, expressed their pride and excitement in contributing to the global evolution of the Coachella experience and the promotion of South Asian artistry. As 'ASCENDING' continues to garner global attention, it serves as a testament to the transformative power of music and the importance of diversity in the international music landscape.