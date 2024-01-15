en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Coachella Makes a Grand Return, Elyanna Makes History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
Coachella Makes a Grand Return, Elyanna Makes History

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the globe’s most renowned music events, celebrated its triumphant return in April 2023 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted in Indio, California, the festival stretched over two weekends, assembling an eclectic lineup of artists from various genres. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd were among the notable headliners, drawing thousands of enthusiasts who radiated excitement and relief across social media platforms.

Elyanna Makes History

One of the festival’s most remarkable moments was the performance by Elyanna, a Palestinian Chilean singer based in Los Angeles. Elyanna etched her name in Coachella’s history by being the first Palestinian and Arabic language artist to perform an entire set in Arabic. This remarkable feat underscores Coachella’s commitment to diversity and global reach.

Impact on Music and Fashion

Beyond the music, Coachella is a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Attendees adorned themselves in unique, stylish outfits, mirroring the festival’s creative and vibrant spirit. The event also featured art installations and a variety of food and drink options, enhancing the overall festival experience.

Return to Normalcy

Coachella’s successful comeback signals a tentative return to normalcy for large-scale events, offering a glimmer of hope to the live music industry still recuperating from the pandemic’s impact. In addition to live performances, the festival also extended its reach to a global audience through live streams, ensuring that music lovers worldwide could partake in the event.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Revisiting American History: A Shift in Visual Representation at the Washington National Cathedral
Harvard University professor, Sarah Lewis, weighs in on the delicate interplay between America’s racial past and its depiction through art and monuments, as viewed through the lens of the Washington National Cathedral, one of D.C.’s most notable landmarks. The cathedral, which resonates with historical significance, was the site of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final
Revisiting American History: A Shift in Visual Representation at the Washington National Cathedral
Cillian Murphy Arrives at Critics Choice Awards: 'Barbie' and 'The Morning Show' Lead Nominations
11 mins ago
Cillian Murphy Arrives at Critics Choice Awards: 'Barbie' and 'The Morning Show' Lead Nominations
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone Set New Fashion Standards
26 mins ago
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone Set New Fashion Standards
Lee Junho's Comeback Concert Ignites Rumors about Relationship with YoonA
7 mins ago
Lee Junho's Comeback Concert Ignites Rumors about Relationship with YoonA
Winter Television Season: A Blend of Big Names, New Adaptations, and Long-Awaited Returns
7 mins ago
Winter Television Season: A Blend of Big Names, New Adaptations, and Long-Awaited Returns
Aussie Stars Triumph at Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Wins and Fashion Statements
8 mins ago
Aussie Stars Triumph at Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Wins and Fashion Statements
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
26 seconds
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
30 seconds
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
1 min
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
3 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
3 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
4 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
4 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
5 mins
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
6 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
60 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app