Arts & Entertainment

CNN’s New Year’s ‘On-Air Drinking’ Tradition Makes a Comeback

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
In a notable return to tradition, renowned CNN hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen resumed their practice of on-air alcohol consumption during the network’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ broadcast. The lively duo, celebrated the dawning of a new year above the bustling Times Square by partaking in tequila shots at the top of each hour. The reinstatement of this ritual comes after a one-year break in 2022, a hiatus which stemmed from then CNN CEO Chris Licht’s directive to reduce on-air drinking during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

From Pickle Juice to Tequila Shots

In compliance with the 2022 ban, hosts Cooper and Cohen had opted to consume non-alcoholic beverages, notably pickle juice, as part of their New Year’s Eve toast. However, the familiar sight of Cooper making his trademark ‘gross-out’ face after a tequila shot marked the return of the spirited tradition, much to the delight of their audience.

Resolving Past Conflicts and Light-Hearted Criticisms

The broadcast also served as a platform for Cohen to address a past conflict with ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ host Ryan Seacrest. A perceived snub during a previous New Year’s Eve event had led to friction between the two. This year, Cohen made a notable effort to wave at Seacrest during the live broadcast, effectively quelling any potential allegations of disrespect. In a humorous twist, Cooper also criticized the absence of iced coffee in France, a personal observation stemming from his recent Christmas trip to Paris.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

The return of on-air drinking by Cooper and Cohen was received enthusiastically by viewers. Social media was abuzz with reactions, marking a stark contrast to the disappointment expressed by fans during the alcohol-free broadcast in the previous year. Despite no official statement from CNN’s current leadership, this development raises questions about future New Year’s Eve broadcasts. Will the network continue to allow the popular tradition, or will it once again revisit its stance on on-air alcohol consumption?

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

