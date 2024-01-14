‘C’mon You Know’: Liam Gallagher’s Latest Experimental Triumph

With his third solo album, ‘C’mon You Know’, Liam Gallagher has shaken the British music scene once again. The former Oasis frontman’s latest endeavor is described as his most interesting, experimental, and varied work yet, all while maintaining his characteristic sound that has contributed to his enduring success.

A Familiar Yet Fresh Start

The album’s opening track ‘More Power’ draws parallels with The Rolling Stones’ classic ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, setting a tone that is both familiar and fresh. Gallagher has effectively incorporated pastiche into his work, blending nostalgia and contemporary sentiments, especially in the post-pandemic context.

A Sense of Freedom

The record does not dwell on the pandemic, instead, it radiates a sense of freedom. This is particularly evident in the title track where a gospel choir passionately exclaims ‘Freedom!’.

Collaborations and Variations

Gallagher’s collaboration with Dave Grohl on ‘Everything’s Electric’ delivers an energetic lead single. ‘Moscow Rules’, co-written with Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, unveils Gallagher’s theatrical side. Tracks like ‘I’m Free’ blend punk with dub elements, providing a dynamic twist. The ballad ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ offers a soothing contrast to the more adventurous songs.

It’s also worth noting that Gallagher has teamed up once again with John Squire, former guitarist of The Stone Roses. The duo previously co-wrote ‘Love Me And Leave Me’, which was released in 1997. Since the split of Oasis in 2009, Gallagher has had an extensive solo career with five chart-topping albums in the UK. He is also set to perform at the Reading And Leeds festivals this year, 30 years on from the release of Oasis’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

Overall, ‘C’mon You Know’ represents Gallagher’s ability to experiment while staying true to his roots. He invites listeners to enjoy the music without overthinking, a refreshing approach in today’s complicated world.