en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

CMAA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Unveiling of New Dragons and Lions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
CMAA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Unveiling of New Dragons and Lions

In an event that marks a significant milestone in its vibrant history, the Chinese Martial Art Association (CMAA) in Kuching has unveiled two new dragons and 12 new lions to its dragon and lion dance team. This development is a harbinger of the upcoming Year of the Dragon and commemorates the association’s golden jubilee. The event took place at the CMAA premises in Pending, replete with traditional rituals and an air of anticipation.

Unveiling Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Celebration

The highlight of the event was the traditional eye-dotting ceremony, a symbolic ritual that breathes life into the newly introduced dragons and lions. The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, and it attracted a host of notable figures, including Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, CMAA advisor emeritus Datuk Yong Khoon Seng, founder Master Law Kaw Chai, and advisor Kapitan Tan Kun Gee.

Significance of the New Introductions

The introduction of the new dragons and lions is not merely a spectacle. It is a tangible demonstration of the CMAA’s commitment to promoting dragon and lion dance performances, a symbol of Chinese culture and tradition. The association’s president expressed readiness for the Year of the Dragon festivities, outlining plans for performances at residences and commercial premises during the first to sixth day of the New Year.

CMAA’s Golden Journey

As the association commemorates its 50th anniversary, this event serves as a reminder of its journey and the milestones it has achieved. The CMAA has been instrumental in fostering wushu development programmes, projecting its influence beyond the realm of dance performances. The event and the new additions were made possible with sponsorship from Lee Onn Group chairman, Datuk Tan Guek Kee.

The unveiling of the new dragons and lions is a testament to the CMAA’s dedication to preserving and promoting Chinese cultural traditions. As they prepare for the Year of the Dragon, the association stands as a beacon of cultural continuity, marking its golden jubilee with a renewed commitment to its mission.

0
Arts & Entertainment China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 seconds ago
A Symphony of Style: Fashion Highlights from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, a spectacle of style and cinematic achievement, unfolded with a dazzling array of fashion choices from a legion of celebrities. Names like Margot Robbie, Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Fantasia Barrino were on everyone’s lips as their red carpet appearances drew both applause and eyebrows. An eclectic mix
A Symphony of Style: Fashion Highlights from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Pocatello Set to Host Play-On Game Con: A Celebration of Board Games
2 mins ago
Pocatello Set to Host Play-On Game Con: A Celebration of Board Games
China's Film Industry Makes a Comeback: A Robust Recovery in Box Office Sales
7 mins ago
China's Film Industry Makes a Comeback: A Robust Recovery in Box Office Sales
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
1 min ago
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
P&O Cruises Unveils New Brand Platform 'Brings Us All Together'
2 mins ago
P&O Cruises Unveils New Brand Platform 'Brings Us All Together'
Hashbane Interactive Unveils First Gameplay of 'Instinction'
2 mins ago
Hashbane Interactive Unveils First Gameplay of 'Instinction'
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
36 seconds
St. Peter's Triumphs over Manhattan in Recent College Basketball Match
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
36 seconds
TISL Urges Sri Lankan Corruption Commission to Enhance Efforts; IMF Supports Tax, Anti-Corruption Reforms
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
43 seconds
Karachi Protestors Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Reflecting Global Call for Peace
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
59 seconds
Real Lona FC Triumphs in LAKSH Season 5 Football Tournament Finale
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
1 min
EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith: A Rising Star in Junior Tennis
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
1 min
West Indies Under-19s Secure Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
1 min
University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
1 min
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
1 min
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app