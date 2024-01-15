CMAA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Unveiling of New Dragons and Lions

In an event that marks a significant milestone in its vibrant history, the Chinese Martial Art Association (CMAA) in Kuching has unveiled two new dragons and 12 new lions to its dragon and lion dance team. This development is a harbinger of the upcoming Year of the Dragon and commemorates the association’s golden jubilee. The event took place at the CMAA premises in Pending, replete with traditional rituals and an air of anticipation.

Unveiling Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Celebration

The highlight of the event was the traditional eye-dotting ceremony, a symbolic ritual that breathes life into the newly introduced dragons and lions. The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, and it attracted a host of notable figures, including Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, CMAA advisor emeritus Datuk Yong Khoon Seng, founder Master Law Kaw Chai, and advisor Kapitan Tan Kun Gee.

Significance of the New Introductions

The introduction of the new dragons and lions is not merely a spectacle. It is a tangible demonstration of the CMAA’s commitment to promoting dragon and lion dance performances, a symbol of Chinese culture and tradition. The association’s president expressed readiness for the Year of the Dragon festivities, outlining plans for performances at residences and commercial premises during the first to sixth day of the New Year.

CMAA’s Golden Journey

As the association commemorates its 50th anniversary, this event serves as a reminder of its journey and the milestones it has achieved. The CMAA has been instrumental in fostering wushu development programmes, projecting its influence beyond the realm of dance performances. The event and the new additions were made possible with sponsorship from Lee Onn Group chairman, Datuk Tan Guek Kee.

The unveiling of the new dragons and lions is a testament to the CMAA’s dedication to preserving and promoting Chinese cultural traditions. As they prepare for the Year of the Dragon, the association stands as a beacon of cultural continuity, marking its golden jubilee with a renewed commitment to its mission.