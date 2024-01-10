Club Jassmine Gears Up for JAZZ PO POLSKU ‘Warsaw Live Sessions’ 2024 with Global Jazz Talents

On January 14, 2024, the resonant melodies and syncopated rhythms of jazz will once again fill the air at Club Jassmine, marking the return of the JAZZ PO POLSKU ‘Warsaw Live Sessions.’ This anticipated event, now a beacon on the cultural map of Warsaw, is set to stage an impressive lineup of 16 concerts featuring the crème de la crème of Polish independent jazz talents. The event will also host a cavalcade of international artists from across the globe, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Israel, Canada, Norway, Slovakia, Hungary, and the USA.

Global Jazz Talents Unite in Warsaw

The ‘Warsaw Live Sessions’ is more than just a music event. It is a platform meticulously crafted by founder Jakub Krzeszowski to champion Polish musicians on a global stage and to foster bilateral cultural relationships under the banner of the ‘Dookoła Świata’ project. The 2024 edition promises to be a grand spectacle, headlined by Grammy award-winning artist Randy Brecker, who will share the stage in March with the Piotr Lemańczyk Trio. Other notable acts to look forward to include the pulsating energy of Tel Aviv’s Shalosh, the melodic explorations of Greece’s Spiral Trio, and the rhythmic complexities of Croatia’s Ratko Zjaca Horizon Trio.

A Unique Experience: Live Performances and Recording Sessions

But the ‘Warsaw Live Sessions’ offers more than just the chance to witness mesmerizing performances. It presents a unique opportunity for attendees to participate in recording sessions. Tracks from these sessions are set to be shared on social media platforms, further immersing audiences in the music and the event’s thriving community.

Support and Partnerships Boosting the Jazz Scene

The JAZZ PO POLSKU initiative is generously supported by the City of Warsaw. It is organized by the Jazz Po Polsku Foundation and enjoys fruitful partnerships with Club Jassmine and the Institute of Economic Diplomacy Foundation. Media patronage from Jazz Forum and Warsaw Insider further bolsters the event’s reach and influence. Beyond the concert series, the Foundation’s efforts to promote Polish jazz echo through its ‘Dookoła Świata’ project, reaching out to jazz enthusiasts and potential collaborators on a global scale.