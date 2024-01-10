en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Club Jassmine Gears Up for JAZZ PO POLSKU ‘Warsaw Live Sessions’ 2024 with Global Jazz Talents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Club Jassmine Gears Up for JAZZ PO POLSKU ‘Warsaw Live Sessions’ 2024 with Global Jazz Talents

On January 14, 2024, the resonant melodies and syncopated rhythms of jazz will once again fill the air at Club Jassmine, marking the return of the JAZZ PO POLSKU ‘Warsaw Live Sessions.’ This anticipated event, now a beacon on the cultural map of Warsaw, is set to stage an impressive lineup of 16 concerts featuring the crème de la crème of Polish independent jazz talents. The event will also host a cavalcade of international artists from across the globe, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Israel, Canada, Norway, Slovakia, Hungary, and the USA.

Global Jazz Talents Unite in Warsaw

The ‘Warsaw Live Sessions’ is more than just a music event. It is a platform meticulously crafted by founder Jakub Krzeszowski to champion Polish musicians on a global stage and to foster bilateral cultural relationships under the banner of the ‘Dookoła Świata’ project. The 2024 edition promises to be a grand spectacle, headlined by Grammy award-winning artist Randy Brecker, who will share the stage in March with the Piotr Lemańczyk Trio. Other notable acts to look forward to include the pulsating energy of Tel Aviv’s Shalosh, the melodic explorations of Greece’s Spiral Trio, and the rhythmic complexities of Croatia’s Ratko Zjaca Horizon Trio.

A Unique Experience: Live Performances and Recording Sessions

But the ‘Warsaw Live Sessions’ offers more than just the chance to witness mesmerizing performances. It presents a unique opportunity for attendees to participate in recording sessions. Tracks from these sessions are set to be shared on social media platforms, further immersing audiences in the music and the event’s thriving community.

Support and Partnerships Boosting the Jazz Scene

The JAZZ PO POLSKU initiative is generously supported by the City of Warsaw. It is organized by the Jazz Po Polsku Foundation and enjoys fruitful partnerships with Club Jassmine and the Institute of Economic Diplomacy Foundation. Media patronage from Jazz Forum and Warsaw Insider further bolsters the event’s reach and influence. Beyond the concert series, the Foundation’s efforts to promote Polish jazz echo through its ‘Dookoła Świata’ project, reaching out to jazz enthusiasts and potential collaborators on a global scale.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Poland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
16 mins ago
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
As the tide of investment sweeps through Sydney’s art spaces, renovation projects are bringing First Nations art and cultural practices into the limelight. The latest in this wave of transformations is the reopening of Woolloomooloo’s Artspace after a $19 million makeover. The front of this brick edifice now showcases ‘Colouring Memory’, a vivid creation by
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
Art, Music, and Mardi Gras: New Orleans Buzzes with Weekend Festivities
20 mins ago
Art, Music, and Mardi Gras: New Orleans Buzzes with Weekend Festivities
Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls': A Cultural Phenomenon Two Decades in the Making
20 mins ago
Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls': A Cultural Phenomenon Two Decades in the Making
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
16 mins ago
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024
International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom
17 mins ago
International Snow Sculptors Reunite at Harbin Competition Amid Tourism Boom
Pete Davidson's Controversial Revelation in New Netflix Special 'Turbo Fonzarelli'
18 mins ago
Pete Davidson's Controversial Revelation in New Netflix Special 'Turbo Fonzarelli'
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
55 seconds
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
2 mins
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
2 mins
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
6 mins
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
8 mins
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
10 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
15 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
17 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
18 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
33 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app