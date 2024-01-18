Clone High Revival: Animated Series Returns with Original and New Cast Members

The iconic animated series, Clone High, known for its unique blend of satire, comedy, and historical figures reincarnated as teenagers, is staging a comeback. The cult classic from the early 2000s, which aired on Teletoon and MTV, is set to delight audiences once again with many original voice actors reprising their roles and a fresh lineup of talent to bolster the cast.

Advertisment

Return of the Originals

The second season of the revival will see Will Forte return to his role as the voice of the contemplative and earnest Abe Lincoln. Alongside him, Nicole Sullivan will once again bring to life the complex character of Joan of Arc, while Phil Lord will don the mantle of the eccentric Principal Scudworth.

New Faces in the Halls of Clone High

Advertisment

Adding to the excitement, a slew of new cast members are set to make their debut in the series. The new entrants include Ayo Edebiri as Harriet Tubman, Vicci Martinez as Frida Kahlo, Kelvin Yu as Confucius, Jermaine Fowler as Toussaint Louverture, Paul F. Tompkins as Professor Hirsute, Stephen Root as Schneider Snorkelle, Jackee Harry as Jackee the Ripper, Hannah Simone as Lady Godiva, and D'Arcy Carden as Mary.

The Creative Minds Behind the Revival

The revival series is helmed by the original creators, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence. They also serve as executive producers, working alongside Erica Rivinoja and Erick Durbin. The return of Clone High has been eagerly anticipated by fans who relished the original run and are thrilled at the prospect of new episodes.