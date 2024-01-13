en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Clive Owen Resurrects the Iconic Sam Spade in ‘Monsieur Spade’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Clive Owen Resurrects the Iconic Sam Spade in ‘Monsieur Spade’

Clive Owen, renowned for his versatile acting prowess, dons the trench coat of the legendary private eye Sam Spade in the six-part AMC series, ‘Monsieur Spade.’ The narrative, a brainchild of Tom Fontana and Scott Frank, takes us to the picturesque French village of Bozouls in 1955, where Spade’s story continues in a new and intriguing setting.

A Fresh Spin on a Classic Tale

Spade, originally conceived by Dashiell Hammett in the novel ‘The Maltese Falcon,’ is seen in a different light. His mission now involves delivering Teresa, the young daughter of Brigid O’Shaughnessy, to her French relatives. Brigid—infamous for murdering Spade’s partner and serving a mere two years of her 20-year prison sentence—hires Spade for this delicate task just before she succumbs to a fatal illness.

Echoes of the Past

As the plot unfolds, ‘Monsieur Spade’ subtly references its narrative roots. The ghosts of Spade’s past, especially his relationship with Brigid, haunt the present. His interactions with Teresa’s unwelcoming French relatives reflect the complex web of emotions tied to his history with her mother.

Clive Owen: A Standout Spade

Clive Owen, with his compelling performance, breathes life into this enigmatic character. His Spade is world-weary yet sharp-witted, battling spies and snipers in a war-torn landscape. Owen’s portrayal offers a terrific blend of mystery and charm, suggesting that his Spade has the potential to stand out among the various actors who have previously assumed the role.

0
Arts & Entertainment France
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Acclaimed Filmmaker Kickstarts Washington Post's Style Sessions 2024
The 2024 edition of the Washington Post’s Style Sessions began on a high note with a compelling discourse by an acclaimed filmmaker who delved into her latest cinematic endeavor. The event unfolded as an enlightening platform for attendees, offering a peek into the convoluted process of filmmaking that combines the power of storytelling with the
Acclaimed Filmmaker Kickstarts Washington Post's Style Sessions 2024
Saudi Arabia Implements New Maritime Regulations and Announces Debut of Grand Arabic Opera 'Zarqa Al Yamama'
10 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Implements New Maritime Regulations and Announces Debut of Grand Arabic Opera 'Zarqa Al Yamama'
Rare 1800s Smoked Bark Etching Displayed in Bid for Heritage Protection of Victoria's Lake Tyrell
10 mins ago
Rare 1800s Smoked Bark Etching Displayed in Bid for Heritage Protection of Victoria's Lake Tyrell
Emma Stone Triumphs at Golden Globes with Best Female Actor Win
3 mins ago
Emma Stone Triumphs at Golden Globes with Best Female Actor Win
Royal Revelations: Boris Johnson's Dog Incident and the Queen's Unwavering Dedication to Duty
3 mins ago
Royal Revelations: Boris Johnson's Dog Incident and the Queen's Unwavering Dedication to Duty
Downplaying the Music: A New Marketing Trend in Movie Musicals
4 mins ago
Downplaying the Music: A New Marketing Trend in Movie Musicals
Latest Headlines
World News
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
4 seconds
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's Border Crisis Remarks Spark Controversy
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
2 mins
From Leukaemia to Mount Kilimanjaro: Lee Penrose's Incredible Fight Against Cancer
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
5 mins
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
5 mins
Transformed Gladiators Ready for Action: Unveiling the Fitness Journeys Behind the Show Reboot
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
6 mins
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
8 mins
South Africa Calls on World Court to Rule on Israel's Gaza Operations: Genocide or Defense?
House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval
10 mins
House Republicans Shift Stance on Abortion Legislation Amidst Legal and Political Upheaval
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
11 mins
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
12 mins
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
25 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app