en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Clive Owen Resurrects Classic Detective Sam Spade in AMC’s ‘Monsieur Spade’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Clive Owen Resurrects Classic Detective Sam Spade in AMC’s ‘Monsieur Spade’

Clive Owen steps into the shoes of the renowned detective Sam Spade in AMC’s new series ‘Monsieur Spade,’ a narrative set two decades post the events of ‘The Maltese Falcon.’ This intriguing series, co-created by Tom Fontana and Scott Frank, transports viewers to 1950s Bozouls, France, and unfolds a tale that pays homage to and simultaneously reimagines Dashiell Hammett’s iconic character.

Monsieur Spade: An Unconventional Sequel

The narrative commences in 1963, with Sam Spade relishing his retirement in the scenic South of France. The tranquility is abruptly shattered when six nuns are brutally slain, pulling Spade back into his old line of work. Owen’s rendition of Spade draws inspiration from Humphrey Bogart’s 1941 portrayal, yet the series manages to infuse a fresh spin on the legendary private detective.

Clive Owen: The Modern-Day Sam Spade

Owen, an Oscar nominee, brings to life an older, more jaded version of Sam Spade, a character that resonates in the annals of classic detective fiction. His performance has been lauded for its charisma and nuanced delivery, particularly as he navigates the complexities of the character and the circumstances that have shaped him.

Navigating Noir: The Maltese Falcon’s Legacy

‘Monsieur Spade’ embarks on a journey that explores the aftermath of the events in ‘The Maltese Falcon.’ The story follows Spade as he undertakes the task of delivering Teresa, the daughter of the infamous Brigid O’Shaughnessy, to her French relatives. Brigid, the femme fatale who was sent to prison by Spade for murder, had survived a fatal illness for several years before her demise. The series, while steeped in the noir genre, also reflects Owen’s fondness for the category and his aspiration to explore varied roles, including comedy.

The series has elicited a range of reactions from viewers, with some expressing reservations about the adaptation of classic characters and iconography. However, the general consensus acknowledges Owen’s compelling performance in the lead role, setting ‘Monsieur Spade’ apart as a series worth investigating.

0
Arts & Entertainment France
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Film Studios Downplay Musical Aspect in Marketing: A Shift in Strategy or Audience Preference?
In an unexpected twist, recent trends in film marketing are reflecting a certain hesitancy among studios to promote their movies as musicals. The marketing strategies for films such as “Mean Girls,” “Wonka,” and “The Color Purple” have notably downplayed the musical aspect of these productions. The article explores this phenomenon, considering whether this could be
Film Studios Downplay Musical Aspect in Marketing: A Shift in Strategy or Audience Preference?
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
13 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
15 mins ago
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
6 mins ago
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
9 mins ago
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
9 mins ago
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Progressive Party's William Lai Leads Taiwan Election Amid Global Attention
33 seconds
Democratic Progressive Party's William Lai Leads Taiwan Election Amid Global Attention
Mass Protests in Poland Challenge Government's Media Policies and Arrests of Opposition Members
1 min
Mass Protests in Poland Challenge Government's Media Policies and Arrests of Opposition Members
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
3 mins
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
4 mins
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
6 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
8 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
9 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app