Clive Davis Reflects on Whitney Houston's Final Days and Their Unfinished Music Together

Music industry luminary, Clive Davis, in a recent interaction with CNN, opened up about his time spent with Whitney Houston before her premature death in 2012. Davis, the man who discovered Houston at the tender age of 19, painted a vivid picture of their relationship, their collaborative process, and the unfinished music that remains a poignant reminder of her untimely departure.

The Music That Never Was

According to Davis, he and Houston were in the midst of preparing material for new songs, a process that was abruptly halted by her passing. Their approach to music was always a team effort, with the duo constantly bouncing ideas off each other, and setting up a recording schedule in unison. The vitality and optimism that Houston exuded were infectious, Davis shared, adding that they had made plans for her to enter the studio that August.

Whitney's Final Days

The music mogul also touched upon Houston's health during her final days. She had embarked on a journey to improve her health, quitting smoking and seeking treatment to remove nicotine from her throat. However, Davis underscored the sinister, relentless nature of drug addiction, acknowledging that despite her efforts, Houston could not overcome it.

A Loss Felt Deeply

On February 11, 2012, Whitney Houston died due to accidental drowning, with contributing factors of heart disease and cocaine use. The shockwave of her death resonated deeply within the music community, particularly at the 55th Grammy Awards, which took place the same weekend. Davis, whose repertoire includes working with numerous distinguished artists, expressed his profound sense of loss, missing Houston, not just as an individual, but as a phenomenal performer whose live shows were a spectacle, consistently earning standing ovations.