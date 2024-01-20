Climate Change Poster Contest Launched for Youth in Eastern Oregon

The Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition (EOC3) has initiated a climate change poster contest for the youth of Eastern Oregon. The contest is designed to involve young people in climate change discussions and to provide them a platform to voice their concerns and ideas through art.

Collaboration with Community Art Centers

The EOC3 has teamed up with three community art centers for this initiative: Pendleton Center for the Arts, Crossroads Carnegie Arts Center in Baker City, and Art Center East in La Grande. The contest encourages teens aged 13-18 to participate, and it also features a separate category for children aged 12 and under.

Prizes and Participation

The contest offers cash prizes, with the first-place winner receiving $500 and the younger participants being eligible for $50 awards. Submissions can be either digital or handcrafted. To support this initiative, the participating art centers are providing free art supplies and workspace to the contestants.

Deadlines and Support

The submission deadlines vary for each art center and are available on their respective websites. The contest has received support from Amazon Web Services and the winners will have the opportunity to showcase their work at the art centers.