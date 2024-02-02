Climate Change and AI Take Centre Stage at Basel Carnival 2024

The vibrant Basel Carnival, known for its cherished tradition of 'schnitzelbängg' performers, is all set to illuminate the city once again from February 19 to 22. This year, the carnival, imbued with a blend of tradition and contemporary reflection, has selected climate change and artificial intelligence (AI) as the dominant themes.

Themes Reflecting Modern Society

Climate change and AI, two pressing subjects of our time, have emerged as the most popular themes for this year's Basel Carnival. These themes not only mirror the current societal discourse but also trigger a deeper dialogue about our future. Alongside these modern topics, the participants will also delve into a myriad of other subjects.

Varied Topics of Interest

Among the diverse themes chosen, the 150th anniversary of Basel Zoo, the forthcoming 'Barbie' movie, various ongoing wars, the recent acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, and the prevailing inflation issues will be highlighted. The choice of themes showcases the carnival's ability to reflect both timeless traditions and contemporary societal concerns.

Participation Details

The organizing committee has noted an increase in active participation, with approximately 11,200 carnival-goers, a rise of 200 compared to the previous year. However, the number of groups participating in the processions will be 430, a slight dip from last year, as a few cliques have chosen to take a breather. Despite this minor drop, the Basel Carnival continues to be a dynamic event, bringing a sense of festivity and reflection to the city.