Climate Activists Target Mona Lisa in Call for Sustainable Food Systems

In Paris, a pair of climate activists launched an unprecedented strike against Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa' at the Louvre Museum, marking a striking act of civil disobedience. The duo flung soup at the protective glass encasing the iconic artwork, while simultaneously bellowing slogans in favor of a sustainable food system.

Activists Seek Sustainable Food System

The activists’ unexpected demonstration was a call to arms for a healthier and more sustainable food system. Although the exact correlation between the Mona Lisa and the agricultural protests was not delineated, the activists cried out against the challenges faced by farmers and the need for widespread access to healthy food. This act was not an isolated incident but part of a larger series of protests occurring amidst the growing discontent of French farmers demanding better remuneration and safeguards against cheap imports.

Climate Activists Arrested After Incident

Shortly after the incident, Parisian law enforcement apprehended the two activists. The Louvre employees swiftly evacuated the room housing the Mona Lisa and installed black panels in front of the painting to shield it from further potential harm. The Louvre Museum confirmed that, thanks to the glass casing, the Mona Lisa remained unscathed. However, the room was temporarily shuttered for a thorough cleaning.

Climate Activism Targets Art

The climate activists have been identified as members of the environmental group Riposte Alimentaire. Their actions are part of a 'civil resistance' campaign on food rights. This is but one instance in a recent trend of climate activists targeting artwork. A similar event occurred in 2022 when Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting was the object of an activist's ire. The Culture Minister and the Louvre Museum have denounced the attack and announced their decision to file a complaint.