Cliff Bleszinski Open to Gears of War Return Despite Microsoft's Exclusion

In a recent revelation, Cliff Bleszinski, the prominent figure behind the creation of the Gears of War franchise, has openly expressed a sense of puzzlement at Microsoft's decision to exclude him from the development of the series. Bleszinski, known for his instrumental role as the lead designer for the first three Gears of War games at Epic Games, has been conspicuously absent from the series since Microsoft's acquisition of the franchise rights in 2014.

Microsoft's Acquisition and Bleszinski's Exclusion

Following the tech giant's purchase, the development baton was passed to Black Tusk Studios, which was later rebranded as The Coalition. Notably, Microsoft retained the services of Rod Fergusson, another key contributor to the original trilogy. However, despite Bleszinski's significant contributions, he has not been solicited for any input since the transfer of ownership.

Bleszinski's Post-Epic Games Journey

Upon exiting Epic Games in 2012, Bleszinski embarked on a new venture, forming Boss Key Productions. The studio launched LawBreakers to the gaming community, but unfortunately, the game met with underwhelming reception, leading to the closure of Boss Key Productions. Not one to be deterred by setbacks, Bleszinski has since dabbled in a range of entrepreneurial activities, including turning his hand to restaurant ownership, Broadway productions, penning his memoirs, and most recently, delving into the realms of comics and stand-up comedy.

A New Passion Project

Bleszinski's recent endeavors have seen him channel his creative energies into a new comic series titled 'Scrapper.' He ardently encourages fans to explore his latest work, likening his passion for the project to the fervor he once held for the Gears of War series. Bleszinski's recent Twitter posts indicate a willingness to be involved in the Gears franchise once more, if asked. However, they also reveal an acceptance of his legacy with the series as he continues to carve out new paths, introducing the world to his latest creative outputs.