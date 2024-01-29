Cliff Bleszinski Exits Gears of War Reboot Possibility, Focuses on New Ventures

In an unexpected turn of events, the legendary game designer Cliff Bleszinski, known for his pivotal role in the creation of the iconic Gears of War trilogy, has indicated his willingness to return to the franchise. Through a series of interviews and social media posts, the famed designer has expressed his interest in the possibility of a soft reboot of the series. Despite this, the silence from both Microsoft and The Coalition, the current developers of the Gears of War series, has been deafening.

Bleszinski's Outreach and the Silent Response

Bleszinski has made it clear that Xbox chief Phil Spencer has his contact information and that he's open to a conversation. However, the lack of response from Microsoft or The Coalition suggests that they are not currently interested in bringing him on board for consultation. Bleszinski strongly believes that his involvement could potentially benefit the franchise from a public relations perspective.

Turning the Page

Despite his attempts to reconnect with the franchise that played a key role in his career, Bleszinski has now decided to turn the page. His attention now turns towards other projects such as Broadway, writing memoirs, and the creation of a comic book series titled 'Scrapper'. He recognizes the significance of Gears in his professional legacy and appreciates the support from fans, but also emphasizes the importance of moving forward.

What's Next for Gears of War?

As for the future of the Gears of War series, the most recent game release was Gears 5 in 2019, accompanied by the Hivebusters expansion in 2020. Fans of the series can look forward to an upcoming live-action film and an animated series being developed by Netflix. The absence of Bleszinski from the franchise may be a disappointment for some, but the future of Gears of War still holds promise.