Clever Vintage Clothing: The Unsung Heroes behind Hollywood's Authentic Wardrobes

As the curtains rise and the camera rolls, the magic of the entertainment industry comes alive, captivating audiences worldwide. However, the enchantment we witness on the big screen or our home televisions is not only crafted by the actors, directors, or scriptwriters but also by countless unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes. Among these silent contributors is an Arizona-based vintage clothing business, Clever Vintage Clothing, which has been quietly shaping the fashion aesthetics of some of the most popular television shows and films for years.

Creating Period Authenticity through Fashion

Co-owned by Dave Temple and Sabino Gutierrez, Clever Vintage Clothing has been collecting and curating vintage attire since the 1980s. Their vast collection of period-specific clothes has been instrumental in creating accurate fashion narratives for notable series such as 'Mad Men,' 'American Horror Story,' and 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.' The owners work closely with the show designers, sending them a selection of garments from which the final on-screen wardrobe is chosen, thereby paving the way for authentic and visually compelling storytelling.

The Unassuming Heroes of Hollywood's Wardrobe

Interestingly, despite their significant contribution to the aesthetics of TV shows and films, Clever Vintage Clothing operates largely under the radar. An estimated 80% of the garments they provide are utilized in productions, yet they receive no on-screen credit for their indispensable role. They remain, in many ways, a 'best kept secret' within the entertainment industry, silently shaping the look and feel of characters that audiences come to love and remember.

Temple and Gutierrez: The Vintage Visionaries

Temple and Gutierrez's passion for vintage clothing and their keen eye for detail have made them invaluable assets to the industry. Their ability to source and provide period-accurate clothing has allowed series and films to portray a convincing visual history, transporting audiences back in time and adding depth to the narrative. Despite the lack of public recognition, the duo is committed to their mission, continuing to serve as an essential resource for costume designers across the film and television industry.