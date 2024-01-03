Cleveland Orchestra to Distribute Free Tickets for Annual MLK Concert

The Cleveland Orchestra has unveiled the program and ticket details for its 44th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert. Scheduled to unfold at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall, part of the Severance Music Center, on January 14, 2024, the orchestra is set to distribute free tickets starting from January 6.

Complimentary Tickets: Acquiring the Golden Pass

Free tickets for this prestigious event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, in an attempt to ensure fair distribution. There is a limit of four tickets per household. As is customary due to the event’s high demand, it is anticipated that all tickets will be claimed by noon on the distribution day. The tickets can be obtained by various methods, including in person at the Severance Ticket Office, by phone, or online through the orchestra’s official website.

The Tribute: Honoring a Legacy

The concert is more than a musical event. It is a tribute to the 60 years since the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, commemorating a pivotal moment in American history. In addition to the concert, the program will include the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 2024 Service in the Arts Awards, further entrenching the event’s significance in the cultural and societal landscape.

More than a Concert: A Community Celebration

Apart from the concert, the day will also see a host of free events and activities in University Circle, all aimed at celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This concert, along with the surrounding events, serves as a powerful reminder of Dr. King’s enduring impact and the continued relevance of his message in today’s world.