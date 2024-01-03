en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Claudine Barretto Reveals How Vilma Santos Saved Her Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Claudine Barretto Reveals How Vilma Santos Saved Her Life

In an intimate revelation, Filipina actress Claudine Barretto opened up about the crucial role veteran actress Vilma Santos played in saving her life. In a gripping conversation on the show ‘Luis Listens,’ Barretto unfolded a narrative of despair and deliverance, recounting how a timely intervention from Santos prevented her from ending her life after the demise of her boyfriend Rico Yan in 2002.

Vilma Santos: A Beacon of Hope

Known as the ‘Star for All Seasons,’ Santos radiated hope when Barretto needed it the most. The conversation revealed that at a critical moment, while Barretto was penning a farewell note, Santos reached out with a life-affirming phone call. Barretto, consumed by grief, felt the call as a form of divine providence, pulling her back from the abyss of self-harm.

Respect and Compliance

Santos, revered by Barretto, was a voice she couldn’t say no to. Santos’ plea for self-preservation resonated with Barretto, resulting in her refraining from causing harm to herself. This impactful conversation marked a significant turning point in Barretto’s life, illustrating the profound influence Santos had on her.

A Bond Beyond the Screen

Barretto and Santos share more than just a professional relationship; they share a bond strengthened by empathy and understanding. They portrayed a deeply touching on-screen mother-daughter relationship in the acclaimed Filipino film ‘Anak,’ a narrative that seems to have mirrored elements of their off-screen camaraderie. Barretto spoke of another instance when Santos offered comfort during a subsequent personal crisis, further highlighting their strong bond.

Acknowledging the Lifeline

In a tribute to Santos’ 60 years in the acting industry, Barretto publicly acknowledged the pivotal role Santos played in her life. She credited Santos for her ability to embrace self-love, and poignantly emphasized that her children still had a mother, thanks to Santos. This heartfelt acknowledgment underlines the profound impact Santos had on Barretto, and the life-saving power of empathy and timely intervention.

0
Arts & Entertainment Human Rights Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IFS Officer Praises '12th Fail' for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journey

By Rafia Tasleem

EXO's Baekhyun Steps into CEO Role with New Company

By BNN Correspondents

Rasti Farooq's Dark Comedy 'Both Sit In Silence For A While' Makes International Waves

By BNN Correspondents

Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Andrew Scott: A Contender for Best Actor at 2024 Oscars ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 mins
Andrew Scott: A Contender for Best Actor at 2024 Oscars ...
heart comment 0
Shifts in UK Music Consumption: A 2023 Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Shifts in UK Music Consumption: A 2023 Overview
UK Music Industry’s 2023 Album Sales: A Shift in Trends

By BNN Correspondents

UK Music Industry's 2023 Album Sales: A Shift in Trends
From Disney Channel to Pop Music Royalty: The Transformative Journeys of Ten Stars

By BNN Correspondents

From Disney Channel to Pop Music Royalty: The Transformative Journeys of Ten Stars
K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
16 seconds
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
26 seconds
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
36 seconds
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
40 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
41 seconds
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
47 seconds
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
1 min
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
1 min
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
1 min
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app