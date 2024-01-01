en English
Arts & Entertainment

Claudia Winkleman on ‘The Traitors’: Anticipation and Excitement for Series Two

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Claudia Winkleman on ‘The Traitors’: Anticipation and Excitement for Series Two

As the crisp Scottish air sweeps through Ardross Castle, Claudia Winkleman, the BAFTA-winning host of the BBC reality game show ‘The Traitors,’ sits down for an interview with TV Editor Nicola Methven. The anticipation for the second series of the show, set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, is palpable, but it’s Winkleman’s excitement and nervousness that truly sets the tone.

Turning 50, Daring More

In the year she turned 50, Winkleman has embraced a more adventurous approach to her career. Alongside ‘The Traitors,’ she has also accepted new projects like ‘The Piano.’ Her excitement is balanced with a healthy dose of apprehension, reflecting on the show’s surprise success and her initial hesitation in joining the team.

Engaging with Participants

Winkleman’s connection with the show’s participants is undeniable. She wrestles with her own feelings as she navigates the game’s dynamics, rooting equally for both the ‘traitors’ and the ‘faithful’ contestants. The show’s appeal, as Winkleman puts it, lies in its addictive gameplay that challenges one’s instinctual trust.

A Life Shrouded in Secrecy

As part of the show’s allure, secrecy is paramount. Even Winkleman’s family is left guessing about her whereabouts during filming. Her attachment to ‘The Traitors’ is evident, referring to it affectionately as ‘my baby.’

In the realm of personal anecdotes, Winkleman recalls the most underhand thing she’s done: stealing a lipstick at age 15. A humorous tale that ends with a forced apology, it’s an amusing glimpse into the life of the host amid the seriousness of the show.

As we move closer to the air date, the anticipation builds. Claudia Winkleman’s blend of nerves, excitement, and fondness for ‘The Traitors’ adds to the heightened sense of anticipation for the second series. It’s a game that tests trust and loyalty, and with Winkleman at the helm, it promises to be a thrilling ride.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

