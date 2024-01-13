en English
Arts & Entertainment

Claudia Christian’s ‘Dark Legacies’: A Promising Addition to Sci-Fi Comics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Claudia Christian's 'Dark Legacies': A Promising Addition to Sci-Fi Comics

At the recently held MegaCon Live in London, renowned actors Claudia Christian and Bruce Boxleitner graced the stage, creating a buzz of excitement among the audience. While fans were thrilled to see their favorite stars, the highlight of the day was the discussion around Christian’s latest creative venture, a comic series titled ‘Dark Legacies’.

‘Dark Legacies’: A Captivating Blend of Sci-Fi Elements

Christian wasn’t just there to interact with fans; she had a riveting revelation to make. ‘Dark Legacies’, a sci-fi thriller comic series, is not only gaining popularity but is also being considered for adaptation into a television series. Christian’s creative prowess is evident in the series, which skillfully intertwines elements from iconic narratives such as ‘The Expanse,’ ‘Terminator,’ and ‘Blade Runner.’

The narrative unfolds on an Earth transitioning from dystopia to democracy, commanded by the protagonist, Commander Jessica Steele. The plot thickens as Steele navigates through a labyrinth of intrigue, veiled secrets, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences.

A Star-Studded Assembly of Characters

The comic doesn’t shy away from paying homage to its roots, featuring characters that bear a striking resemblance to Claudia Christian and Bruce Boxleitner themselves. Additionally, fans of ‘Babylon 5’ would find familiar faces in the characters inspired by Walter Koenig and Patricia Tallman.

The first issue, illustrated by the remarkable Staz Johnson, known for his collaborations with 2000AD, DC Comics, and Marvel Comics, introduces a host of intriguing characters. Readers encounter a vengeful cyborg and elusive scientists, building anticipation for the subsequent installments. The issue concludes on a cliffhanger, leaving readers eager for more.

The Future of ‘Dark Legacies’

With the second issue in the pipeline, the audience is promised more thrilling adventures. Drawn by Glenn Fabry, the forthcoming issue promises to delve further into the narrative, featuring Jessica Steele’s investigation into shadowy intergalactic conspiracies and enigmatic alien technology.

As Claudia Christian and Bruce Boxleitner continue to promote ‘Dark Legacies’, the comic’s universe expands, paving the way for a potential TV adaptation. The successful launch at MegaCon Live London solidifies its status as a promising addition to the world of science fiction comics.

Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

