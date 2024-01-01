en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Classical Indian Dance Meets Innovation at Chennai’s Dance for Dance Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:27 pm EST
Classical Indian Dance Meets Innovation at Chennai’s Dance for Dance Festival

On December 27, 2023, the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in Chennai sparkled with the vibrant footwork and evocative expressions of renowned classical Indian dancers. The occasion was the Dance for Dance festival, a celebration of the divine and mystical aspects of dance, as well as a platform for dancers to explore new choreographic ideas within traditional forms. The festival emphasized the need for professionalization in the field, where artists are adequately compensated for their conception, choreography, and execution of new dance productions.

Reimagining Classical Dance Forms

Aditi Mangaldas, known for her mastery of Kathak, showcased her latest work ‘Immersed’. This production explored the abstract aspects of Krishna through dance and poetry set in ragas by Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan. Mangaldas’ performance was characterized by its stunning power, precision, and aesthetic costumes, breathing new life into the classical dance form.

Breaking Boundaries with Innovation

Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya, another celebrated dancer, took the stage with her new production ‘The dot that moved’. With the Shiva Tandava stotram as her canvas, Athreya painted a vivid picture of Ravana’s rapture upon discovering he was lost in Lord Shiva’s tresses. The performance was marked by unconventional elements such as whistling and Athreya’s own vocal expressions, pushing the boundaries of Bharatanatyam.

Addressing Contemporary Issues through Dance

The festival also featured performances that addressed contemporary issues. One such piece set its music in Amrithavarshini raga, a musical scale traditionally associated with bringing rain, to convey the theme of awakening to environmental insensitivity. These performances underscored the potential of classical dance to engage with current societal concerns without losing its traditional structures or its ability to connect with the audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cecilia Marfo Captivates Audience at UTV Day With The Stars Event

By Ebenezer Mensah

Malta and Gozo Kick-off 2024 with Cultural and Festive Events

By BNN Correspondents

New Book Releases in 2023 Address Urban Challenges, Propose Solutions

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD

By BNN Correspondents

Movies as Generational Touchstones: A Century of Cinematic Narratives ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 56 mins
Movies as Generational Touchstones: A Century of Cinematic Narratives ...
heart comment 0
Ellie Goulding Celebrates New Year with Candid Reflections on Music Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Ellie Goulding Celebrates New Year with Candid Reflections on Music Industry
Nintendo’s Co-Creator Diversifies Focus From Games to Films

By BNN Correspondents

Nintendo's Co-Creator Diversifies Focus From Games to Films
2024 Movies: A Year of Diversity and Excitement in Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Movies: A Year of Diversity and Excitement in Cinema
Maskandi Artist Khuzani Faces Hostile Crowd Following Song of the Year Victory

By BNN Correspondents

Maskandi Artist Khuzani Faces Hostile Crowd Following Song of the Year Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
49 seconds
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
3 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
4 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
11 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
11 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
16 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
17 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
21 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
21 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app