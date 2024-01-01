Classical Indian Dance Meets Innovation at Chennai’s Dance for Dance Festival

On December 27, 2023, the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in Chennai sparkled with the vibrant footwork and evocative expressions of renowned classical Indian dancers. The occasion was the Dance for Dance festival, a celebration of the divine and mystical aspects of dance, as well as a platform for dancers to explore new choreographic ideas within traditional forms. The festival emphasized the need for professionalization in the field, where artists are adequately compensated for their conception, choreography, and execution of new dance productions.

Reimagining Classical Dance Forms

Aditi Mangaldas, known for her mastery of Kathak, showcased her latest work ‘Immersed’. This production explored the abstract aspects of Krishna through dance and poetry set in ragas by Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan. Mangaldas’ performance was characterized by its stunning power, precision, and aesthetic costumes, breathing new life into the classical dance form.

Breaking Boundaries with Innovation

Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya, another celebrated dancer, took the stage with her new production ‘The dot that moved’. With the Shiva Tandava stotram as her canvas, Athreya painted a vivid picture of Ravana’s rapture upon discovering he was lost in Lord Shiva’s tresses. The performance was marked by unconventional elements such as whistling and Athreya’s own vocal expressions, pushing the boundaries of Bharatanatyam.

Addressing Contemporary Issues through Dance

The festival also featured performances that addressed contemporary issues. One such piece set its music in Amrithavarshini raga, a musical scale traditionally associated with bringing rain, to convey the theme of awakening to environmental insensitivity. These performances underscored the potential of classical dance to engage with current societal concerns without losing its traditional structures or its ability to connect with the audience.