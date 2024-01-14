Classic Anime Series Mashin Eiyuden Wataru Returns with New Project

A classic anime series, Mashin Eiyuden Wataru, is poised for a comeback with the announcement of a new project titled Mashin Sozoden Wataru. The original series, which debuted in 1988, captivated audiences with its 45 episodes and two OVAs, leading to the release of a box set in 2013.

Revisiting the World of Wataru

The anime’s narrative revolves around a 9-year-old boy, Wataru Ikusabe, who embarks on a journey to a magical realm known as Soukaizan. His mission: to defeat an evil, demonic ruler and save the world. This vibrant tale of heroism and adventure will once again come to life with the revival of the series, this time enhanced with modern production techniques.

Continuing the Legacy

The new project follows the previous iteration, Seven-Souled Ryujinmaru, which began airing on April 10th, 2020 but encountered hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, the show persevered, concluding as a summer 2020 show. While specifics about the new project’s production remain under wraps, a promotional teaser has been released, hinting at the exciting revival.

Returning Cast and Crew

The original voice cast, including Tessho Genda as Ryujinmaru, Tomomichi Nishimura as Shirabaraku Tsurugibe, and Mayumi Tanaka as Wataru Ikusabe, will return for the new project. They will be joined by Megumi Hayashibara as Himiko Shinobibe and Kazue Ikura as Toraō. At the helm of the original series was Shuji Iuchi, who directed the two subsequent series released in 1990 and 1997.