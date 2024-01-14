en English
Arts & Entertainment

Clash over ‘Maharani’ Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:12 pm EST
Clash over ‘Maharani’ Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta

In an unexpected clash of perspectives, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have locked horns over the shooting of Mehta’s web series ‘Maharani’ at the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The situation has sparked a fervent conversation on the intersection of politics and entertainment, and the repercussions on the sanctity of government institutions.

Unfolding of the Controversy

Abdullah expressed his disapproval on social media, slamming the decision to allow a film shoot in the assembly as an ‘absolute shame.’ He posited that such actions ‘demean democracy,’ and questioned the rationale behind the government’s permission for such a venture. This criticism prompted a swift response from Mehta, who defended the choice to film in such a location.

The Counter-Narrative

Mehta argued that the use of public places and government buildings for film shoots is a common practice worldwide and should not be perceived as a matter of shame. He highlighted the importance of arts and cinema, implying that the filming in the assembly was a legitimate use of space. The director further criticized Abdullah’s statement, labeling it as ‘disrespectful, regressive, and myopic.’

The Larger Conversation

This exchange has unleashed a broader debate on the use of political and historical sites for entertainment purposes. Critics are questioning whether such use compromises the respect and dignity of such institutions. Conversely, proponents argue that this can promote local tourism and boost the development of the film industry. The controversy underscores the ongoing struggle to balance these competing interests.

Arts & Entertainment India Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

