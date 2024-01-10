Clarkson Studio: An Epicenter of Musical Talent in February

As the calendar flips to February, the Clarkson Studio is primed to become a melting pot of diverse musical talent. From thrilling fusion concerts to heartfelt tributes, the Studio is set to host a series of performances that aim to captivate audiences and broaden musical horizons.

India Meets Ireland: A Unique Fusion Concert

The musical journey commences on February 15 with the “India Meets Ireland” concert. This unique performance will witness a harmonious confluence of Indian classical music and Irish tunes, brought to life by the gifted Jon and Jenny Sanders. Armed with a range of instruments, including the sitar, tabla, bouzouki, ukulele, and guitar, the Sanders are poised to deliver a sonic experience that seamlessly blends Eastern and Western musical traditions.

Exploring Irish Folklore with Rob Zielinski and Manuela Centanni

On February 18, the Studio will host a concert featuring Rob Zielinski, a renowned fiddle player from Western Australia, and Manuela Centanni, an Italian wooden flute player. Their repertoire, steeped in Irish folk music, spans jigs, reels, slow airs, and original compositions. With backgrounds rooted in Irish music and years of international experience, Zielinski and Centanni are set to share their profound knowledge and passion for traditional music, providing the audience with an enchanting evening of melody and rhythm.

Michael Jackson Tribute: A Grand Salute to the King of Pop

Adding to the excitement, the Regent Theatre is gearing up to honor the unparalleled Michael Jackson with a grand tribute on February 16. Taking centre stage is Garth Field, the star of this ambitious production. Accompanied by a live band, choreographed dancers, and authentic costumes, Field aims to recreate the iconic Michael Jackson experience. The show promises high-quality sound and visual effects, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through the King of Pop’s legendary career.