Arts & Entertainment

CJ ENM Honors Visionaries Shaping the Future of Korean Entertainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
CJ ENM Honors Visionaries Shaping the Future of Korean Entertainment

In a significant move, South Korea’s leading entertainment company, CJ ENM, has announced the recipients of its “2024 Visionary” awards. The annual accolade recognizes innovators in the entertainment industry, this year honoring seven individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions and set new trends. Among the recipients are KANG FULL, Kim Yong-hoon, Monika, Ryu Seung-ryong, Song Hye-kyo, Stray Kids, and UHM JUNG HWA. The Visionary Awards spotlight those who have shaped and influenced the future of Korean entertainment.

Recognizing the Visionaries

Actress Song Hye-kyo was celebrated for her compelling portrayal in Netflix’s ‘The Glory.’ The series, which tackles the pressing issue of school violence, has brought much-deserved attention to the actress’s nuanced performance. Director Kim Yong-hoon was also honored for his work on ‘Mask Girl.’ The series, which grapples with a variety of social issues, has been widely acclaimed, further cementing Yong-hoon’s reputation as a visionary director.

UHM JUNG HWA and K-pop sensation Stray Kids were acknowledged for their unique contributions to music and culture. Their innovative work has significantly influenced the Korean music scene, setting new trends and inspiring a generation of musicians.

Introducing New Genres and Influencing Dance

KANG FULL and Ryu Seung-ryong were highlighted for their work on the Disney+/Hulu series ‘Moving.’ The series introduced a new genre of K-superhero series and has been hailed as a gamechanger in the entertainment industry. Choreographer Monika, a major influence in the Korean dance scene, was also recognized for her innovative work. Her unique choreography style and vision have been instrumental in shaping the future of dance in Korea.

2024 Visionary Awards Ceremony

CJ ENM will host the “2024 Visionary Awards” ceremony on January 7th. The event will be accompanied by a special artwork from renowned Korean artist Orbit Studio, serving as a tribute to these visionaries and their significant impact on Korean entertainment. The awards offer a glimpse into the future of the industry, highlighting the people and ideas shaping its trajectory.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
