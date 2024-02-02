Civic Players of Logansport Presents 'Murdered Again': A Blend of Comedy and Suspense

A Comedy Sequel Captivating Logansport: 'Murdered Again'

The Civic Players of Logansport have taken center stage once again with their latest presentation, 'Murdered Again', at the prominent McHale Performing Arts Center. This play is the highly anticipated sequel of the previously successful 'Murdered by Farce', and it carries forward the legacy of a harmonious blend of murder mystery and comedy, with a stronger emphasis on the latter.

The Twisty Plot

At the heart of the plot is an ensemble cast, each character having a unique role in the murder mystery. The twist begins when they attempt to solve a murder, only to shockingly discover that the victim, billionaire Tony Franstein, played masterfully by Brenton Hathaway, is very much alive. The narrative takes a further comedic turn when the same cast plans to actually murder Franstein, creating an engaging blend of suspense and humor.

Comedic Brilliance and a Moral Lesson

Despite the underlying murder plot, the play thrives on its comedic aspects, employing slapstick humor and the unconventional method of breaking the fourth wall, which adds a unique charm to the performance. A standout performance is delivered by Shanna Daniels, whose comic timing and stage presence are undeniable. However, the play cleverly weaves in a morality lesson amidst all the humor, subtly reminding the audience of the value of life and the consequences of ill intentions.

Directorial Marvel and Show Details

The play is co-directed by the talented Jennifer Cole and Scott Justice, whose combined efforts have resulted in a well-paced and thoroughly enjoyable production. 'Murdered Again' kicks off on Friday, February 2, with additional shows scheduled over the weekend. Tickets are available at the box office as well as online, ensuring easy access for all comedy and theatre enthusiasts. As an added note, the Civic Players are also holding auditions for their summer musical, 'We Will Rock You', promising another exciting event for the Logansport community.