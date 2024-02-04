City of Kamloops Fosters Community Development with Focus on Recreation and Arts Facilities

In a progressive move towards long-term community development, the City of Kamloops is actively involving its citizens in envisioning the future of their community. The focal point of this discussion is the creation of new recreational and arts facilities under the Build Kamloops program, a unique initiative that emphasizes not just the physical aspects of development but also the experiences and community impact these facilities can offer.

Commitment to Long-Term Vision

During a recent Build Kamloops committee meeting, Deputy CAO Byron McCorkell underscored the significance of long-term visioning. He encouraged the working groups, divided based on different capital project planning aspects, to look beyond the routine details like the number of fields or the color of walls. Instead, the focus should be on the types of experiences these facilities could offer and their potential impact on the community.

Addressing Community Challenges

Jen Fretz, the City's Civic Operations Director, emphasized the city's approach to consider how these new developments could address broader community challenges and enhance the quality of residents' lives. She emphasized the need to think about these facilities as more than buildings. They are potential solutions to a range of community issues while also serving as recreational and cultural hubs.

Current Projects and Public Engagement

Current projects under the Build Kamloops program include a new curling center, ice sheets, an aquatic center, an indoor soccer facility, and a performing arts center. Recognizing the crucial role of public participation in this process, the city has launched a Let's Talk page to collect public feedback on the Build Kamloops program. McCorkell acknowledged that creating these facilities is a lengthy process that could span over a decade, with detailed questions about features, locations, costs, and funding yet to be resolved.