Citizen Weiner: A Unique Tale of Politics and Cinema Set to Premiere at Slamdance

Set to debut at the upcoming Slamdance Film Festival, an innovative documentary titled Citizen Weiner is stirring anticipation in film and political circles alike. The film captures the unique journey of New York actor Zack Weiner and his friend Joe as they pursue an unconventional endeavor amidst the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of the film industry.

Unconventional Political Campaigning Amid the Pandemic

In an industry halt, Zack and Joe take an offbeat route. They decide not just to create a documentary about their experience of running for New York's city council, but to actually participate in the political race. The film offers a personal and intimate look at grassroots political campaigning in an era of unprecedented challenges. It is a narrative that intertwines the worlds of art and politics, revealing the resilience and creativity of human beings in trying times.

Star-studded Team and Cast

Directed by Daniel Robbins and produced by a team comprising Elliot Allen, Michael Gelfand, Daniel Goldschmidt, Joey Lyons, and Robbins himself, Citizen Weiner is a testament to collaborative efforts in filmmaking. Dave Kneebone assumes the role of executive producer. The cast includes Zack Weiner, Joe Gallagher, Sarah Coffey, James Watson, Aaron Dalla Villa, Cherie Vogelstein, and Dan Bright. With a total runtime of 83 minutes, the film promises to leave audiences engaged and inspired.

Slamdance Film Festival Premiere

The documentary is slated for its first showing on January 21 at the Yarrow in Park City, UT, followed by a second screening on January 22. As the world of film and politics intersect in Citizen Weiner, audiences await a unique cinematic experience that highlights the power of grassroots political campaigning and the enduring spirit of the arts amid global crises.