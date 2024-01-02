en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Cities as Characters: A Look at 2023’s Top Films and TV Series

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
Cities as Characters: A Look at 2023’s Top Films and TV Series

2023 was a year that saw cities transcend their traditional roles as mere settings in films and TV series, emerging instead as essential characters that shaped narratives and propelled plots. A number of standout releases showcased this trend, with CityLab curating a list of their favorites.

Manhattan’s Dual Life in ‘Fair Play’

Among the memorable portrayals of cities was New York in the film ‘Fair Play.’ This gripping narrative delved into the city’s cutthroat finance world through two secret lovers and coworkers vying for the same promotion. The city’s intense corporate and nightlife culture served as a dramatic backdrop, offering a raw glimpse into Manhattan’s dual life.

‘Selling Sunset’: A Tour Through Los Angeles’ Luxury Landscape

The reality TV series ‘Selling Sunset’ took viewers on a journey through the competitive Los Angeles real estate market. The series highlighted the city’s luxury property landscape, with the ‘mansion tax’ implications forming a key plot point.

‘The Bear’ and Chicago’s Rich Food Scene

In Chicago, the TV series ‘The Bear’ returned, offering a taste of the city’s vibrant food scene. The transformation of a local sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant served as a metaphor for the city’s evolving culinary landscape.

Urban Backdrops in Blockbuster Films

Blockbuster films also leveraged urban settings to enhance their narratives. From Barbie skating through Los Angeles to the final chapter of John Wick unfolding in Paris, cities played dynamic roles in storytelling. The ‘Fast X’ family’s adventure spanning multiple global cities further demonstrated the power of urban landscapes in cinematic narratives.

Hollywood’s Comeback and the Role of Cities

2023 also marked Hollywood’s comeback after industry strikes demanding better pay and working conditions. The city’s role in bringing stories to life was reaffirmed, with a successful year at the domestic box office, earning over 9 billion in revenue. This success story underscores the critical role cities continue to play in shaping the film and television industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment France United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert

By Salman Khan

PBS's 'Hopper: An American Love Story' - A Deep Dive into the Life and Work of Edward Hopper

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Artistic Brilliance - Movies, Theatre, and Art Exhibit ...
@BNN Newsroom · 16 mins
2024: A Year of Artistic Brilliance - Movies, Theatre, and Art Exhibit ...
heart comment 0
Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive Alleging Sexual Assault

By BNN Correspondents

Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive Alleging Sexual Assault
Comedic Duo Oteele and Otale Enliven UTV Day With The Stars 2024 Edition

By BNN Correspondents

Comedic Duo Oteele and Otale Enliven UTV Day With The Stars 2024 Edition
‘UTV Day With The Stars 2024’: X Corp’s Star-studded Spectacular

By BNN Correspondents

'UTV Day With The Stars 2024': X Corp's Star-studded Spectacular
Prince Bright Electrifies Audience at UTVDayWithTheStars 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Prince Bright Electrifies Audience at UTVDayWithTheStars 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
4 mins
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
5 mins
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
6 mins
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
6 mins
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
6 mins
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
6 mins
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
6 mins
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
7 mins
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test
7 mins
David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app