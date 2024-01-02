Cities as Characters: A Look at 2023’s Top Films and TV Series

2023 was a year that saw cities transcend their traditional roles as mere settings in films and TV series, emerging instead as essential characters that shaped narratives and propelled plots. A number of standout releases showcased this trend, with CityLab curating a list of their favorites.

Manhattan’s Dual Life in ‘Fair Play’

Among the memorable portrayals of cities was New York in the film ‘Fair Play.’ This gripping narrative delved into the city’s cutthroat finance world through two secret lovers and coworkers vying for the same promotion. The city’s intense corporate and nightlife culture served as a dramatic backdrop, offering a raw glimpse into Manhattan’s dual life.

‘Selling Sunset’: A Tour Through Los Angeles’ Luxury Landscape

The reality TV series ‘Selling Sunset’ took viewers on a journey through the competitive Los Angeles real estate market. The series highlighted the city’s luxury property landscape, with the ‘mansion tax’ implications forming a key plot point.

‘The Bear’ and Chicago’s Rich Food Scene

In Chicago, the TV series ‘The Bear’ returned, offering a taste of the city’s vibrant food scene. The transformation of a local sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant served as a metaphor for the city’s evolving culinary landscape.

Urban Backdrops in Blockbuster Films

Blockbuster films also leveraged urban settings to enhance their narratives. From Barbie skating through Los Angeles to the final chapter of John Wick unfolding in Paris, cities played dynamic roles in storytelling. The ‘Fast X’ family’s adventure spanning multiple global cities further demonstrated the power of urban landscapes in cinematic narratives.

Hollywood’s Comeback and the Role of Cities

2023 also marked Hollywood’s comeback after industry strikes demanding better pay and working conditions. The city’s role in bringing stories to life was reaffirmed, with a successful year at the domestic box office, earning over 9 billion in revenue. This success story underscores the critical role cities continue to play in shaping the film and television industry.