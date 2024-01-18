Cirque Du Soleil’s Tech-Powered Leap: From Stage to Screen

Known for its mesmerizing performances, Cirque Du Soleil has been at the forefront of artistic creativity for nearly four decades. As it prepares to mark 40 years in the entertainment industry, the company has undertaken a significant shift, integrating technology into its repertoire and expanding its reach into new realms, like the gaming industry.

Cirque Du Soleil Meets Roblox

In a landmark move, Cirque Du Soleil has ventured into the gaming world with a tycoon-style game on the popular online platform, Roblox. The game has already seen four million gameplays, with players spending an average of 13 minutes per session. This foray into the digital sphere is not just about diversification, but about redefining how artistic performances can be experienced in the 21st century.

Embracing Tech: The Future of Cirque Du Soleil

Nickole Tara, the company’s chief growth officer, has been instrumental in integrating technology into Cirque Du Soleil’s identity. The objective isn’t just to use technology as a tool but to embed it into the company’s fabric. The firm is not just dipping its toes into the tech world but diving in headfirst. From incorporating artificial intelligence into their creative process to partnering with Cosm to build dome theaters for immersive experiences, the company is leaving no stone unturned in its tech-powered transformation. The organization has even recorded one of their Las Vegas shows in a 12K format to be shown on a 180-degree screen, aiming to captivate a new audience.

The Tech-Entertainment Blend

As part of its tech-centric endeavors, Cirque Du Soleil is also collaborating with Apple on the upcoming Vision Pro launch. This partnership will feature a licensed 3D version of ‘Cirque du Soleil Worlds Away,’ a film produced by James Cameron in 2012. The movie, enhanced by 3D technology, offers a new dimension to Cirque Du Soleil’s performances, blurring the lines between the physical and digital worlds. This blend of entertainment and technology is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and evolution, even as it continues to cherish its roots in artistic performances.