Arts & Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría: A Showcase of Strength, Flexibility, and Spectacle at the Royal Albert Hall

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Cirque du Soleil's Alegría: A Showcase of Strength, Flexibility, and Spectacle at the Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría, a show that has captivated audiences for three decades, has set up its stage at London’s distinguished Royal Albert Hall. Known for its enchanting blend of acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humor, the production marks a significant milestone, having been performed over 6,000 times since its 1994 debut.

Embodying the Ancient Art of Contortion

Within the cast of 62, a standout is Oyun Erdene Senge, a Mongolian contortionist. Senge started her journey at a young age, attending a contortion school alongside her regular classes, and was scouted by Cirque du Soleil at the tender age of 11. Contortion, an art form that originated in the court of Genghis Khan, demands both flexibility and strength, elements perfectly embodied in Senge’s performances. Her training allows her to perform up to 50 contortion push-ups, a testament to her skill and dedication.

The Whirlwind Spectacle of Hula Hooping

Another member of Alegría’s cast is Zhuang Yan Joann, a hula hoop artist who began her circus career in China. Joann’s act is a whirlwind of motion and color, with her spinning up to 60 hula hoops simultaneously – a spectacle that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Hula hooping, with its roots in ancient Egypt and brought to commercial success in mid-20th century America, adds to the diverse array of performances offered by Cirque du Soleil.

Commitment to Skill and Spectacle

Despite its evolution over the years, one thing remains constant in Cirque du Soleil’s productions – a steadfast commitment to skill and spectacle. The youngest performer in the current cast is a 19-year-old trapeze flyer, underscoring the company’s dedication to showcasing extraordinary talent and pushing the boundaries of human physicality. As Alegría continues its run at the Royal Albert Hall, audiences can look forward to being mesmerized by the combination of history, talent, and sheer human will on display.

Arts & Entertainment China Mongolia
