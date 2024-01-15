en English
Artists/Artwork

Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Circular ArtSpace: A Unique Community Art Project in Bristol

In the heart of Bristol, a novel experiment is reshaping the city’s vibrant art scene. The Circular ArtSpace, a community project, is transforming an ordinary double-decker bus into an affordable and inclusive gallery for local artists. Nestled in the parking lot of The Crafty Egg in Fishponds, this unorthodox exhibition space is injecting fresh energy into the city’s cultural landscape.

A Home for Emerging Artists

With room for up to 28 artists’ work at a time, the ArtSpace is a bustling hub for Bristol’s emergent and under-represented creators. The vibrant art exhibits revolve every four weeks, ensuring a constant flux of new art, new ideas, and new voices. The mastermind behind this ingenious project is Guglielmo Ardizzone, who envisions the ArtSpace as a central platform for local artists to showcase their talent and engage with the community.

Expansion into Eastville Park

Ardizzone’s vision extends beyond the converted double-decker. Plans are underway to establish a semi-permanent exhibition space within Eastville Park’s Green Square area. This innovative space, built from two cargo containers, will not only house art exhibits but also serve as a venue for workshops and a marketplace for goods made from recycled materials.

Fostering Community and Equality

At the heart of the Circular ArtSpace project is a strong emphasis on equality and community. To this end, the ArtSpace will host monthly art and craft markets, providing a platform for local artisans to sell their wares. Additionally, the ArtSpace will run art fairs that are open to all, ensuring that art is accessible to everyone in the community.

The Circular ArtSpace is currently hosting its inaugural Annual Members Exhibition. Moreover, plans are in place to hold an Outdoor Art Market on the first Saturday of each month. For more information about the Circular ArtSpace, upcoming exhibitions, and events, visit their website at www.circularartspace.co.uk.

Artists/Artwork United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Artists/Artwork

