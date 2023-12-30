en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cinepanettone: A Gleeful Genre's 40th Anniversary Sparks Nostalgia and Talk of Revival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:54 pm EST
Cinepanettone: A Gleeful Genre’s 40th Anniversary Sparks Nostalgia and Talk of Revival

Once upon a time, the holiday season in Italy was synonymous with Cinepanettone, a genre of gleefully vulgar Christmas comedies. The genre was named after the traditional Italian Christmas cake ‘panettone,’ and was celebrated for its humorous formulaic storytelling, featuring a mix of adultery, physical comedy, and class-based jokes. Recently, fans of this once-popular genre converged on Cortina d’Ampezzo, the alpine town where many of these films were set, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Christmas Holiday,’ the film that launched Cinepanettone.

The Birth of Cinepanettone

‘Christmas Holiday,’ directed by Carlo Vanzina, first hit Italian cinemas 40 years ago and quickly became a ‘myth’ of Italian cinematic pop culture. Set during the Christmas holidays of 1983 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the film introduced audiences to a rich cast of characters from various social classes, portraying the vices, frivolities, and sentimental intrigues of the youth of that era with irony and a careful eye for detail. This film marked the genesis of the Cinepanettone era, which would produce a total of 30 films and dominate the holiday season for three decades.

The 40th Anniversary Celebrations

In honour of the 40th anniversary, a restored and remastered version of ‘Christmas Holiday’ was shown in theaters. Festivities in Cortina d’Ampezzo included carving up an enormous panettone and a series of Cinepanettone-themed events. These celebrations marked not only the longevity of the genre but also its cultural significance within Italy. Despite its critics, Cinepanettone has found a lasting place in the country’s cultural heritage.

The Decline and Possible Revival of Cinepanettone

While Cinepanettone thrived for three decades, its popularity waned with the emergence of streaming platforms, changing tastes, and the aging of the original stars. Critics have often associated the genre with the consumerism and sexism of the Silvio Berlusconi era. Despite these controversies, there is a movement to rehabilitate these films and capitalize on nostalgia. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the producer of ‘Christmas Holiday’ and many other Cinepanettone films, has even suggested a possible revival of the genre in the current social climate, with a new film project that plays on the MeToo movement.

0
Arts & Entertainment Italy
author

BNN Correspondents

