Cinematic Wheels: The Post-Filming Fates of Iconic Movie and TV Vehicles

The world of cinema and television has given us some enduring images, but few are as iconic as the vehicles that have graced various scenes and episodes. This article delves into the post-filming fates of these cinematic and television marvels, each with their own unique journeys.

The Road Warriors of the Silver Screen

The 1932 Deuce Coupe from ‘American Graffiti’ found a new life on the hot rod show circuit after the cameras stopped rolling. Similarly, the original ‘Eleanor’ from ‘Gone In 60 Seconds’ continued to delight audiences with public appearances, while the version from the remake fetched a handsome sum at auction.

The 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT Interceptor from ‘Mad Max’ underwent restoration and changed owners several times, a testament to its enduring appeal. In contrast, the fate of the 1968 Ford Custom 500 from ‘Dirty Harry’ remains shrouded in mystery.

Television Classics Reborn

From the small screen, vehicles like the 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Convertible from ‘Nash Bridges’ saw a mixed fate. Some were auctioned, while others seemingly vanished. The GMC Vandura from ‘The A-Team’, another television icon, has one known location, but the whereabouts of the rest are unknown. The 1967 Chevrolet Impala from ‘Supernatural’, a symbol of the show’s brotherly love, is likely still with the studio, with one in the possession of a cast member.

The 1940 Buick Model 81C Phaeton from ‘Casablanca’, a symbol of a bygone era, fetched a significant sum at auction, while Ecto 1 from ‘Ghostbusters’ underwent restoration in time for a film release.

The Batmobiles and Other Marvels

Perhaps no vehicle is as synonymous with a character as the Batmobile is with Batman. The original Batmobile from the 1966 Batman TV series was auctioned, while the versions from the 1989 film and ‘Batman Begins’ are either in private hands or not for sale. The ‘Miami Vice’ Ferrari, in reality, a modified Corvette, was restored and is privately owned.

The Subarus used in ‘Baby Driver’ were sold, with one being kept by the lead actor. Lastly, the Black Beauty from ‘Green Hornet’ has found a home in museum collections or private hands, continuing to inspire awe and admiration.