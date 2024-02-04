Cincinnati Beckons Families with Two Exciting Events

In the heart of Cincinnati, two family-centric events are set to enrapture audiences with their unique allure. 'The Shape of Nature featuring Oscillation,' and 'Everything Thomas,' each bring a distinct flavor of entertainment, offering an immersive experience for the city's residents and visitors alike.

'The Shape of Nature featuring Oscillation'

From January 27 through April 21, the Krohn Conservatory at 1501 Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams, becomes the gateway to a fascinating exploration of nature's undulating rhythms. Open from 3-8 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday, the event will captivate young minds and adults alike. The entrance is priced at $10 for adults, $7 for children aged 5-17, and is free for children under 4 years old.

'Everything Thomas'

EnterTrainment Junction, located at 7379 Squire Court in West Chester, hosts a delightful event, 'Everything Thomas,' from February 1 to February 29. The event is a tribute to everyone's beloved locomotive, Thomas the Tank Engine. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon-6 p.m. on Sundays, the event is sure to kindle joy and nostalgia alike. Ticket prices kick off at $9.95.

'Hundreds of Beavers' Film Screening

Adding to the line-up of family-oriented events, the Garfield Theatre at 719 Race St. downtown, will showcase a film titled 'Hundreds of Beavers' at 7 p.m. This feature promises to add a touch of cinematic delight to the city's cultural palette.